Supreme Court appoints one, reappoints three to Kansas Commission on ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed one new member and reappointed three others to the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct.  
 
Judge Thomas Malone of the Kansas Court of Appeals was appointed to serve a four-year term.  

Reappointed are:  

  • District Judge Brenda Cameron, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County  
     

  • Allen Glendenning, lawyer at Watkins Calcara 
     

  • Angela Sublett Knight, violence prevention, WyCo Connect, and COVID-19 logics coordinator for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County Public Health Department 

All new and reappointed members will serve through June 30, 2026.   
 
The 14-member commission is charged with helping the Supreme Court exercise its responsibility in judicial disciplinary matters. It reviews complaints to determine whether a judge has violated the code of judicial conduct the Supreme Court adopted to define the standard of ethical behavior of all judges.  
 
The commission includes six active or retired judges, four lawyers, and four nonlawyers.  

Commission members are grouped into two panels, and one panel meets each month. The commission chair chairs one panel and the commission vice chair chairs the other panel.

