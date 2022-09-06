Power Tools Market Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Growth, Competitive Landscape & Developments Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand for electric fastening tools in industrial sectors is a key factor driving power tools market revenue growth

Power Tools Market Size – USD 25.79 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of battery-powered and cordless power tools ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power tools market size was USD 25.79 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising construction and manufacturing industries especially in emerging countries, and rising usage of cordless power tools are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Growing utilization of various types of cordless power tools, such as hammer drills, sawing blades, impacting wrenches, staplers, and nailers, is contributing to rapid growth of the market. Rising need for more adaptable, flexible, and compact tools is increasingly driving demand for cordless power tools. Traditional Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd) and Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery packs are replaced with lithium batteries in power tools.

In addition, rapid advancements in battery technology has led to a surge in utilization of high density battery packs in cordless power tools, thereby enabling better operational time after every recharge. On 13 April 2022, Makita U.S.A., Inc., which is one of the leading manufacturer of high quality professional tools and accessories, expanded its cordless woodworking solutions with 18V LXT 1/3 Sheet Finishing Sanders (model XOB03). Sander is designed to provide power and performance of a corded version but without cord and powered by an efficient brushless motor, enabling a convenient wood finishing solution for user.

The latest research report named ‘Global Power Tools Market - Forecast to 2030’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Power Tools market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Apex Tool Group, LLC., Emerson Electric Co., Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd., Hilti Group, Makita Corporation, and Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. and others as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Highlights From the Report

The electric segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to ease of flexibility and effectiveness of operation of electric tools. Introduction of powerful batteries has led to an increasing demand for electric tools. Electric power tools are utilized in sectors such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and energy owing to various benefits such as better performance, speed, efficiency accuracy, and convenience. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are some of the factors increasing demand for electric power tools.

The drills segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Electric drilling and fastening equipment is used by professionals and Do-It-Yourselfers (DIY). Drills are used in both residential and industrial applications since these are easy to operate and cost-effective than other power equipment. Surging demand for drills as primary maintenance and repair equipment is also another factor contributing to growth of the market.

The industrial segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing technical innovation and implementation of advanced technology by these industries are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment. Rapid shift towards usage of power tools as well as various innovation, such as brushless motor technology, which provides less friction, longer motor-life, less voltage drops, and better performance are some of the major factors increasing demand for power tools in manufacturing and construction plants.

Emergen Research has segmented the global power tools market based on mode of operation, product, application, and region:

Mode Of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electric

Cordless

Corded

Pneumatic

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wrenches

Grinders

Drills

Saws

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial

Residential

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Power Tools market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Power Tools industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Power Tools market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Power Tools Market by 2030?

