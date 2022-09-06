RIDE Announces Child-Care and Adult Care Food Program Applications Are Available





The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) today announced that it is accepting applications from public and private institutions that would like to participate in the federally funded Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Child-care centers, adult day-care centers, day care homes, schools and emergency shelters may participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which currently provides nutritious meals to participants daily at hundreds of locations statewide through over 80 locally sponsored programs.

“Rhode Island families should have access to healthy food so they can grow and thrive,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “By working closely with community partners across the Ocean State to distribute meals we are reducing hunger at such a critical time. We’re deeply appreciative of all our partners for their commitment to ensure families don’t go hungry.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The federal funds allow the centers to provide nutritious meals and snacks at no separate charge to infants, young children, and adults receiving services as well as to infants and children living in emergency shelters.

Sponsoring institutions serve meals at no separate charge to all participants regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age.

RIDE reimburses programs for each meal served, according to predetermined Department of Agriculture reimbursement rates based on the income levels of the families that the programs serve. RIDE will use the following income guidelines to determine funding through June 30, 2022:



