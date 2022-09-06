Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market Generating Revenue of USD 454.5 Million in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising use of FRP rebar in constructions activities and rising government spending for construction and maintenance in developing countries

Market Size – USD 171.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends –Rising demand for FRP rebars in maritime structures and waterfronts” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar market size reached USD 171.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increased FRP rebar use in building projects, as well as increasing government expenditure on construction and maintenance in developing countries, are some of the primary factors driving global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar market revenue growth.

Rising demand for FRP rebars in maritime structures and waterfronts is expected to further increase revenue growth of the market in the near future. Marine structures are very vulnerable to adverse environmental conditions, steel corrosion, abrasions, and sulphate reactions. Due to high fatigue endurance, resistance to rupture, and high reinforcing capabilities, demand for FRP rebar is increasing for maritime structures and waterfront application. High corrosion resistance, leakage control, and fracture control characteristics have facilitated research and development in seawater application.

However, unwillingness to use fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar among construction professionals is expected to hamper growth of the global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar market over the forecast period. With the increased demand for repair and strengthening of architecturally defective and old bridges, the usage of FRP rebars for construction purposes is rising.

Key Highlights in the Report

Carbon fiber segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Because of its high strength and lightweight properties, it is being used more widely in the construction of bridges, decks and railings, slabs, pillars, parking structures, and parapets. Demand for such fiber is expected to be boosted by its resistance to chloride ions as well as chemical outbreaks, better tensile strength, and capacity to handle heavier loads.

MRI rooms segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The electromagnetic field provided by standard steel reinforcing can interfere with the operation of MRI machines. Magnetic transparency, heat resistance, and electrical resistance are significant features that increase the use of FRP rebars in electromagnetic isolation applications.

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increased constructions investment as a result of rapid infrastructural developments in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is driving the market growth in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) rebar on the basis of fiber type, resin type, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Basalt Fiber

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Easter

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Water Treatment Plants

Highways, Bridges & Buildings

Marine Structures & Waterfronts

Others

Key players include

Nycon Corporation,

Pultron Composites Ltd,

Owens Corning,

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar LLC,

Sireg Geotech S.r.l.,

Composite Group Chelyabinsk,

Dextra Group,

Hughes Brothers Inc.,

FiReP,

Sanskriti Composites Pvt. Ltd.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Disease market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2018-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Disease market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Disease market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Disease market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

