Medical Spa Market | Medical Spa Industry Trend, Value, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2030

By services, the facial treatments segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global medical spa market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Spa Market by Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global medical spa market size was valued at $12,438 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $29,542.33 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical spa combines the medical expertise and technology with relaxing experience of a spa. Medical spa provides comprehensive skin care treatments, which also includes nutrition advices. These spas are unique blend of medicine and aesthetics, to provide quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxing environment. Also, these treatments are medically recommended and supervised.

Medical spa has gained popularity over the years even in the developing countries owing to various benefits offered by the medical spa facilities. For instance, it offers services such as skin rejuvenation, Botox injections, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion. Moreover, advancements in laser technology for hair removal, vascular lesions, and scars & striae removal create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

According to the perspectives of CXOs, increase in medical tourism in developing economies along with the growth in healthcare expenditure in such economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market. On the contrary, the side effects or complications associated with the use of certain procedures and lack of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the market growth.

North America held the major share in 2020 -

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global medical spa market. Rise in consumer awareness for looks, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and huge presence of key players across North America drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in disposable income and wide number of facilities offering medical spa services.

Canyon Ranch, Chiva Som, Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Cocoon Medical Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation, True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa and Westchase Medspa.

Key Findings Of The Study

By service, facial treatments segment was the highest contributor to the medical spa market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

