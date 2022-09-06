Rebuilding West Lake County: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in West Lake County are underway or planned. Six major projects represent a total investment of more than $23 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in west Lake County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:

Illinois 173 at Lake Street, west of Illinois 59 includes widening the intersection, installing new traffic signals and improving drainage. One lane in each direction will be maintained on Illinois 173 and Lake Avenue. The project began last spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

U.S. 45 (Lake Street) at Illinois 173 (Rosecrans Road) includes intersection reconstruction, additional turn lane installation and modernized traffic signals. One lane will remain open during construction. The project began last spring and is anticipated to be completed later this summer.

Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) from west of Sheehan Drive to Munn Road includes pavement widening, bridge replacement, culvert replacement, new median construction, new left turn lane, drainage improvements and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. One lane will remain open during construction. The project began last summer and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

Rand Road (U.S. 12/Illinois 59) over Fish Creek includes bridge deck and culvert repairs. One lane in each direction will remain open during construction. The project began this summer and is estimated to be completed late fall.

Illinois 83 (Ivanhoe Road) from Illinois 176 (Maple Avenue) to Winchester Road includes resurfacing. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this summer and is estimated to be completed this fall.

Lake Cook Road/County Line Road/Main Street from Ela Road to Rue Touraine includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. This project began this spring and is estimated to be completed early fall.

"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in west Lake County and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.











