Digital Water Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Rising need to replace aging infrastructure

Increasing demand for quality water services and steady digitalization of the utility sector are some key factors driving revenue growth of the global digital water market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital water market size reached USD 7.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1%, during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for quality water services, as well as government regulation favoring development of digital water, are some of the major factors driving global digital water market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by rising demand for replacing aging infrastructure due to technical advancements and rising trend of digitization of the utility sector. Digital transformation is one of the major positive factors for advancements across the utility sector. Leading companies offer cloud-based smart systems that help to increase productivity by providing easier and more efficient monitoring, handling, management, and maintenance of various systems. It helps to understand the exact problem with the help of cloud-based software, sensors, analytics, and technical teams.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the digital water market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the digital water market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/886

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software solutions for waste water treatment and associated applications and functions. Distribution of clean drinking water is a primary objective. Based on AI, software is designed to track and manage sewage throughout an entire city, detect pollution events, and aid in radically reducing overall costs.

Network management segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Network management is an efficient process that helps in monitoring drinking water and wastewater with maximum transparency. It allows real-time monitoring of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and provides a comprehensive visualization of all water flows, guarantees complete transparency in all water networks, and helps optimize all processes where all the sensors gather valuable information.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing need for replacing aging infrastructure. Besides, presence of major companies such as Bentley Systems, Inc., Innovyze, Inc., Atonix Digital, Plutoshift, Inc., SpaceTime Insight, Inc., and others boosting growth of the global digital water market.

In September 2021, Bentley System Inc. announced that its Seequent business unit acquired Minalytix, which is the developer of MX Deposit. It extends Seequents’s cloud capabilities and solutions for mining, greenfield explorations, resource development, and mining production.

Leading Companies of the Digital Water Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Bentley Systems, Inc., Innovyze, Inc., Schneider Electrics Industries SAS, Atonix Digital, Plutoshift, Inc., Assetic, SpaceTime Insight, Inc., Copperleaf Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Xenius.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/886

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Digital Water market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital water on the basis of solution type, technology, utility tier, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Metering & Customer Management

Network Management

Work & Asset Management

Plant Management

Information Management

Utility Tier Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Digital Water market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Digital Water market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/886

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Digital Water market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Digital Water industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Digital Water market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Digital Water industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/886

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/near-infrared-spectroscopy-market-trends-increasing-need-for-medical-treatment-due-to-rise-in-prevalence-of-various-chronic-diseases/

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/hemodynamic-monitoring-devices-market-trend-rapid-advancements-in-hemodynamic-monitoring-systems/

Biophotonics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/biophotonics-market-size-worth-usd-118-89-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/hematologic-malignancies-testing-market-valuation-worth-usd-5-45-billion-in-2027-emergen-research/

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/robotics-surgical-simulation-systems-market-trend-rising-prevalence-of-chronic-disorders-increasing-application-of-robotics-in-surgical-procedures-/

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/recurrent-atrial-fibrillation-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-13-2-percent-by-2028-/

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/spinal-fusion-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-9-21-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-3-5-percent-/

RFID in Healthcare Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/rfid-in-healthcare-market-size-worth-usd-12-89-billion-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-15-0-percent-industry-trend-high-demand-for-patient-safety/

RFID in Healthcare Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/rfid-in-healthcare-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-15-0-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028-/

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/bioanalytical-testing-services-market-trends-increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-health-conditions-and-rising-demand-for-personalized-medicine-/

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/transcatheter-mitral-valve-implantation-market-size-worth-usd-4-67-million-by-2027-/

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Digital Water Market Size Worth USD 19.43 Billion in 2028