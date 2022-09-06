DR. ALGIRDAS KANAUKA TELLS HIS MEMORIES OF PRE-WORLD WAR II IN LITHUANIA AND PUBLISHES IT
Author Dr. Algirdas Kanauka tackles freedom and survival in his memoir Raven’s Flight to FreedomYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a saying that goes, “When life throws you lemons, make lemonade”, and author Dr. Algirdas Kanauka best shows this via his autobiography entitled "Raven’s Flight to Freedom."
Published in February last year by Diamond Media Press Co., "Raven’s Flight to Freedom" is Dr. Kanauka’s sincere and profound account of his adventures, challenges, and survival before World War II in Lithuania. It includes his insights and understanding regarding geopolitics and evolving worldviews as well as his escape from the Soviets, camps in Germany, and many more.
According to one Amazon customer review, the book is for those who care about freedom, emphasizing the hardships one has to go through to become an American citizen.
Another Amazon customer says, “I appreciated the sincerity and honesty of the author. He does not whitewash Lithuania or his career in the military. Just an honest account of a most adventurous and exciting life.”
Truly, with Dr. Kanauka’s remarkable journey, many have been touched, inspired, and even amazed by his boldness to overcome such an eventful life. There also are those who have been able to relate their own experiences with his. In other words, "Raven’s Flight to Freedom" is a fascinating tale that has been nothing but successful since its publishing as it has connected and continues to connect people.
Now retired, Dr. Algirdas Kanauka currently does freelance writing and lives in Southern California, enjoying the warm waters of the area. His memoir, "Raven’s Flight to Freedom," is available in both Kindle and paperback on Amazon.
