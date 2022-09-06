Golden Strip County Councilman Welcomes Workforce Housing Acquisition in Mauldin, SC
Greenville, SC Based Real Estate Private Equity Firm Announces Preservation of 144-Unit Workforce Housing Apartment Complex in Mauldin, SC
Over the next 20 years, the housing market in Mauldin, SC with its proximity to the 385/85 corridor is positioned to explode so it’s imperative that we have safe and affordable housing options.”GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- County Councilman Dan Tripp (R-Mauldin) welcomed Affordable Upstate (AU), a regional multi-family investment firm, to the Golden Strip. AU just recently announced the acquisition of Lion’s Gate Apartments for $20.8MM. The 144-unit complex is located in the heart of Mauldin off Old Mill Road and boasts over 134,000 square feet of workforce housing with 1- and 2-bedroom units.
— Dan Tripp, Greenville County Council (R-Mauldin)
“I’ve been talking to Mario and Brian at Affordable Upstate for the last several months about the need for more workforce housing in Mauldin,” said Greenville County Councilman Dan Tripp. “Over the next 20 years, the housing market in Mauldin, SC - with its proximity to the 385/85 corridor is positioned to explode -so it’s imperative that we have safe and affordable housing options for all segments of our community – including our first responders, law-enforcement workers, and teachers,” said Tripp.
“As Greenville continues to grow, it’s critical that our community fortifies and preserves naturally occurring affordable housing already present in our market. Lions Gate, just 1 Mile from the city limits of Greenville in Mauldin, gives us an opportunity to truly redefine and preserve affordable housing while generating yield for our local impact investors” said Mario Brown, Co-Founder of Affordable Upstate.
In an effort to reposition the property, Affordable Upstate plans to fully overhaul outdoor amenities, communal areas, and property branding. Unit interiors will be upgraded with energy-efficient, modern finishes and fixtures. Lions Gate will serve families living between 60% -80% of average median income.
The addition of Lion's Gate Apartments brings Affordable Upstate’s workforce housing portfolio to more than $160 million in assets, with 1,450 units across the Upstate of South Carolina.
About Affordable Upstate
Affordable Upstate, founded in 2017, is a real estate private equity firm focused on redeveloping and redefining naturally affordable multifamily housing in Upstate, South Carolina. Founded by Brian Albers & Mario Brown after meeting in the Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Greenville program, the firm has placed over $50MM of investor equity into socially responsible, environmentally enhanced workforce housing assets in the Upstate. For more information, visit www.affordableupstate.com.
Dan Tripp
Greenville County Council
864-962-1093
dtripp@greenvillecounty.org