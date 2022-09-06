The Woods at Parkside Releases a Review on International Overdose Awareness Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide highlighting the importance of International Overdose Awareness Day. August 31st is the day designated for remembering those lost due to overdose and breaking down the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths and addiction.
Thousands of Americans die annually due to addictions to alcohol, opioids, and other illicit drugs. This can have heavy effects on loved ones and family members of addicts who are struggling. Addiction is a mental health disorder that results in an overwhelming and often uncontrollable compulsion to use drugs or alcohol, regardless of the known harmful or dangerous consequences.
The Woods at Parkside highlights the importance of education regarding addiction, overdose, and treatment. Combining smoking, alcohol, and illicit drug use, it kills approximately twelve million people each year worldwide. This makes it important more than ever, to bring awareness to the dangers of addiction.
This guide reviews statistical data on the demographics that are impacted by addiction. Although the stigma suggests that people addicted to drugs and alcohol are homeless, unemployed, African Americans, uneducated, and male, this is far from the truth. With the recent surge of drug addiction and overdose from the opioid epidemic, it’s prevalent that any demographic can be affected by addiction.
International Overdose Awareness Day is essential for breaking the stigma around drug addiction and overdose. The Woods at Parkside promotes educating people about the dangers of drug and alcohol addiction and how rehab can help turn someone’s life around. In the guide, people can learn more about how to understand drug addiction and spread awareness of overdose. This is crucial for changing the stigma behind drug addiction so people are more inclined to seek help.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
Thousands of Americans die annually due to addictions to alcohol, opioids, and other illicit drugs. This can have heavy effects on loved ones and family members of addicts who are struggling. Addiction is a mental health disorder that results in an overwhelming and often uncontrollable compulsion to use drugs or alcohol, regardless of the known harmful or dangerous consequences.
The Woods at Parkside highlights the importance of education regarding addiction, overdose, and treatment. Combining smoking, alcohol, and illicit drug use, it kills approximately twelve million people each year worldwide. This makes it important more than ever, to bring awareness to the dangers of addiction.
This guide reviews statistical data on the demographics that are impacted by addiction. Although the stigma suggests that people addicted to drugs and alcohol are homeless, unemployed, African Americans, uneducated, and male, this is far from the truth. With the recent surge of drug addiction and overdose from the opioid epidemic, it’s prevalent that any demographic can be affected by addiction.
International Overdose Awareness Day is essential for breaking the stigma around drug addiction and overdose. The Woods at Parkside promotes educating people about the dangers of drug and alcohol addiction and how rehab can help turn someone’s life around. In the guide, people can learn more about how to understand drug addiction and spread awareness of overdose. This is crucial for changing the stigma behind drug addiction so people are more inclined to seek help.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here