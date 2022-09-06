Standard Chartered Bank committed to help Việt Nam attract more green finance

VIETNAM, September 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank will have further support for Việt Nam to mobilise capital and attract green finance, its Group Chief Executive Bill Winters said at a meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Hà Nội on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, the PM affirmed Việt Nam’s priority on attracting green finance and resources to take advantage of sustainable growth drivers, especially green growth, digital transformation, and energy transformation towards sustainability, while strengthening cooperation with development partners, international financial institutions and global financial groups, including Standard Chartered Bank.

He added that the Vietnamese Government is committed to creating favourable conditions for the bank to maintain and expand its business activities in the country.

The head of the Government suggested that Standard Chartered Bank strengthen its support for Việt Nam in the process of digital transformation, green transformation, energy transformation towards sustainability and adaptation to climate change.

The Prime Minister asked the bank to consider creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses as well as foreign investors to access capital with preferential conditions, develop criteria, standards and procedures to access to capital to invest in strategic infrastructure development projects, including digital infrastructure, green infrastructure and key infrastructure projects.

He also suggested Standard Chartered Bank continue its economic policy consultation and dialogue activities with Government agencies of Việt Nam.

Standard Chartered Global General Manager Bill Winters would like to thank the Prime Minister for his sharing, encouragement and recommendations. Expressing his deep impression at the great development potential and the image of the country and people of Việt Nam, Bill Winters shared his feelings about Việt Nam's rapid and positive change in recent years, assessing high efforts, solutions and achievements of Việt Nam in pandemic prevention and control, recovery and socio-economic development.

The Group Chief Executive affirmed that Việt Nam is an important area of ​​Standard Chartered Bank's activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

He said based on the opinions of PM Chính, Standard Chartered Bank will promote cooperation activities, support Việt Nam in mobilising capital, attracting green finance and continue to promote cooperation with Vietnamese Government agencies in the field of national credit rating.

He said the bank also wishes to strengthen consulting activities, policy dialogues, and capacity building with Government agencies and partners in Việt Nam in the future on areas such as economy, development and other areas of mutual interest. — VNS