Canadian Pianist Jimmy Brière Takes Inspiration From Noam Chomsky with His Newest Release
I was very motivated to do this project to show my appreciation to someone I really admire and that I’ve known their work for many years”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before his newest release, Jimmy Brière discussed in an interview how The Noam Chomsky Music Project encouraged him to look at the world differently.
— Jimmy Brière for The Noam Chomsky Music Project
The Noam Chomsky Music Project is run by the label Synesthesia Media and is a global and expansive effort to disseminate American linguist Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures, which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
Recognized as a brilliant musician who is both authentic and versatile, Jimmy Brière has had a remarkable career as a pianist and pedagogue.
Before he was approached about The Noam Chomsky Music Project, Brière was already knowledgeable of Chomsky’s works, he said.
“When this project was proposed, I was really aware already of the way he was thinking and a lot of the subjects he treated,” Brière said.
While working on his release, he gravitated towards the concept of “liberty,” which is an underlying theme in many of Chomsky’s speeches, Brière said. This subject inspired his release.
“I was very motivated to do this project to show my appreciation to someone I really admire and that I’ve known their work for many years,” Brière said.
“Homage to N. Ch., Indeed Liberty . . .” by Jimmy Brière for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify on February 4th.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Noam Chomsky Music Project:
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is an expansive international effort to bolster Noam Chomsky’s ideas with passion and aesthetics. This project is the first of this scale—both in size and reach—to combine music with Chomsky’s work.
