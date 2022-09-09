Highly Anticipated “Green Flags” Podcast published by Acclaimed Author and Goddess Guru Cynthia Occelli

Rewritten with Cynthia Occelli Cynthia Occelli

Recognizing Genuine Healthy Connections of the Right Relationship Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated “Green Flags” installment from Cynthia Occelli’s goddess podcast series has arrived. Having learned to identify and escape toxic entanglements, listeners are rewarded with insights on not just finding a healthy relationship but recognizing and appreciating it.

“Thank goddess for green flags,” says the celebrated author whose past episodes of Rewritten with Cynthia Occelli discuss yellow flags—signs that a relationship may be troubled—and red flags, the harbingers of imminent disaster. “We can be so focused on all the things that can go wrong, all the things that shouldn’t be there, all the searching for red flags, all the contemplating yellow flags, that we don’t single out and identify the green flags. We don’t think about them as methods and means of making our relationships deeper and better and happier.”

Women are responding to Occelli’s message of self-empowerment leading to a positive future with the right partner. Many have been especially enlightened to learn that an abusive or less than desirable partner is not trapping them in a sour relationship. Rather, one’s own “toxic, limiting, unhealthy, self-sabotaging beliefs and stories” are responsible.” Reassuring, soothing, and soft-spoken, Occelli says each “goddess” holds the key to unearthing and identifying those false stories “about you, about life, about what’s possible for you” so that “you can rewrite your beliefs and stories and, thus, recreate your life.”

The podcast series began with several introductory episodes establishing Occelli’s well-earned credentials and laying the groundwork for the yellow-flag/red-flag chapters. “We've covered the red and yellow flags,” Occelli writes as a lead-in to her latest episode titled “What Goddesses Know about Dating: Green Flags.” Inviting listeners to tune in, she says, “You know all about what to avoid and what to be cautious about, but do you recognize wonderful qualities? Do you know when you've found a keeper? Are you appreciating the great things about your partner?”

Just a few of those “great things” include being forgiving, communicative, admiring, respectful, and of good character, according to this tenth and latest episode.

The next installment promises to garner attention if not controversy, says Occelli, teasing the topic as the “oxymoron of casual sex.” Who wouldn’t tune in for that.

BIO: A former ninth-grade dropout and welfare mom, Occelli turned her life around, graduated from law school, built her dream business and home, and successfully raised two conscientious children. Hailed as an American success story, Occelli is an accomplished author (Resurrecting Venus, Hay House/AMI) and was honored by Bill Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Her work has been featured by Toyota SheROX, Yoga Digest, Ashcroft Capital, Hay House Radio, Unity Online Radio, The Huffington Post, and People.com. She's also a member of Visionary Women. She's currently writing a memoir series intended to give readers a first-person view of the trauma of growing up bi-racial in a racist environment, failing before launching, soaring to unfathomable heights, and surviving toxic relationships and loss.

