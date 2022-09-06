SEE Eyewear Partners with Detroit Based Artist, Mike Han, on New Capsule Collection
SEE x Mike Han collaboration features cutting edge designs with custom lasered artwork, exclusively available at SEE September 20th
We are always on the lookout for talented artists to partner with, and we are fortunate to have such an inspiring individual right in our home town of Detroit.”SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEE, the “go to” locale for eyewear aficionados looking for an eclectic selection of fashion forward eyewear, has partnered with Mike Han on a capsule collection of handmade sunglasses. The SEE x Mike Han capsule collection will arrive in SEE stores and on the SEE website on September 20th.
— Richard Golden
"I’m excited to be partnering with SEE for my collection, as they are a champion for local artists. They’re bringing my work to major markets across the country and giving me a full circle moment in SoHo where I experienced Keith Haring’s Pop Shop more than 30 years ago,” states Mike Han. Two canvases painted by Mr. Han will be auctioned, with all proceeds being donated to the Detroit Excellence in Youth Arts (DEYA) Fund at The Children’s Foundation to support visual arts/design nonprofits teaching arts entrepreneurship to Detroit youth.
The capsule collection includes multiple styles featuring 8 mm Italian acetate, 7 barrel German hinges, beveling to the eye rim for added dimension, polarized lenses and custom laser etching of Han’s artwork. “The highest quality materials were used in the manufacturing of the collection,” explains Randal Golden, SEE co-founder and EVP. “All of the pieces are handmade by some of the finest craftsmen in France. We are thrilled with the results of the custom etching, they make the sunglasses truly special.”
“We are always on the lookout for talented artists to partner with, and we are fortunate to have such an inspiring individual right in our home town of Detroit,” explains Richard Golden, SEE’s founder and CEO. “Mike Han is a great talent, and we are not only thrilled to launch this collaboration with him but to also host events that will allow the public to see him in action.”
Pop Up, Live Painting Events
SEE will host Detroit-based contemporary artist Mike Han for a pop-up, live action painting party at two SEE locations in September.
The public are invited to attend these free events and watch the popular artist in action as he creates an original work of art in real time on a blank 24” x 24” canvas installation. Drinks/appetizers will be served.
The paintings will then be auctioned off online via the SEE website, with the proceeds from the sale of both going to the Detroit Excellence in Youth Arts (DEYA) Fund at The Children’s Foundation.
The events will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the dates and locations below:
Thursday, September 15, 2022: SEE - Birmingham, MI
160 S. Old Woodward Avenue
Birmingham, MI 48009
Thursday, September 29, 2022: SEE - SoHo
423 W. Broadway (between Prince and Spring)
New York, NY 10012
Limited Quantity Original Designs, Family Owned and Operated
“We’ve spent the last twenty-four years blazing new trails, building an iconic brand and truly changing the way consumers view purchasing unique fashion eyewear,” says Golden. “We are proudly family owned and operated and have countless long-term employees who may as well be family themselves.”
SEE produces an incredibly limited number of each frame, sometime only 2 per color for each store. “It really is the closest thing to custom eyewear made just for you,” adds Golden. “SEE is ideal for people who want a unique look that no one else will have.”
About SEE
SEE was conceived by optical pioneer, Richard Golden, as a prototype boutique with the mission of changing the rules by making the purchase of “cool” eyewear a fashionably and economically correct experience. SEE operates 43 stores, including locations in New York City, LA, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Georgetown, Chicago and Nashville, among others. www.seeeyewear.com.
About Mike Han
Mike Han is a Detroit based artist inspired by Korean calligraphy, graffiti, and modern design. Han has been commissioned to create art for Google for Startups, LinkedIn, and vitaminwater, has exhibited in Seoul and painted in Osaka. Mike is an ArtPrize Equity Grant award winner and has paintings in the permanent collections of Huntington Bank, Mercedes Benz Financial Services, Henry Ford Health Systems, Shinola Hotel, and Daxton Hotel.
Han’s work has been featured on BBC World News, designboom, Cool Hunting, Architectural Digest, Apartment Therapy and more.
www.thehouseofhan.com, Instagram: @mikehan_detroit.
