Onion Oil Market | Europe region, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% by the end of 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global onion oil market size was estimated at $40.2 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $112.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in air pollution, increase in number of millennials, and surge in disposable income among individuals drive the growth of the global onion oil market. On the other hand, potential threat of substitution and availability of counterfeit products restrain the growth to some extent. However, rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic hampered the production facilities of onion oil. Also, the distorted supply chain resulted in loss of business in terms of value sales.

At the same time, trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe in order to curb the spread had significantly affected the global logistics and transportation, which impacted the onion oil market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global onion oil market is analyzed across nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding 87% of the global market. The organic segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the women segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global market. The men segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The Europe region, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global onion oil market report include Authentic Oil Co., Au Natural Organics, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.(Mama Earth), TNW International Pvt. Ltd. Alphanso Products Private Limited, Essentially Australia, Hindustan Hills, Luxura Business Private Limited, Meena Perfumery, and Soulflower India Private Limited. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global onion oil market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global onion oil market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on onion oil market

3.5. Value chain Analysis

3.7. Top Impacting Factor

3.8. Parent Market Analysis

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Rise in air pollution globally

3.9.1.2. Rise in number of millennials

3.9.1.3. Easy availability and accessibility to foster market expansion

3.9.1.4. Rapid Increase of Disposable Income

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Potential threat of substitution

3.9.2.2. Availability of counterfeit products

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Rise in number of beauty-conscious male customers

3.9.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform

CHAPTER 4: ONION OIL MARKET, BY NATURE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Conventional

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Organic

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ONION OIL MARKET, BY END USERS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Women

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Men

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ONION OIL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Online stores

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Specialty stores

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ONION OIL MARKET, BY REGION



