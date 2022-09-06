More than $13 Million Being Invested in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this Year

CANADA, September 6 - Released on September 6, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $13 million in provincial park facility and infrastructure improvements in 2022-23.

"Our campers and day-users are always top of mind when it comes to investing in park facility and infrastructure improvements," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Our government is committed to providing facilities that are safe, accessible and well-maintained so visitors can enjoy their time spent in our parks with family and friends."

Along with ongoing improvements to washrooms, docks, day-use facilities and signage, projects scheduled to be completed in provincial parks this fiscal year include:

New campground service centres at Saskatchewan Landing and Duck Mountain Provincial Parks;

Electrical service improvements at Greenwater Lake and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks;

Campground development and lagoon upgrades at Meadow Lake Provincial Park;

Water system upgrades at Saskatchewan Landing and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks;

Planned boat launch upgrades at Douglas Provincial Park; and

Major road improvements at The Battlefords Provincial Park.

Some of the major projects completed this spring and summer that are now open for park visitors to enjoy including:

Four new day-use pavilions at Echo Valley, Buffalo Pound, Blackstrap and Pike Lake Provincial Parks, offering space for group or family gatherings and events such as weddings or market gardens. Located near urban centres, the pavilions are accessible to both day visitors and overnight campers;

Redeveloped Pine Hill Campground at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park with 42 electric sites, 18 full service sites, tenting sites and a service centre;

New Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park Visitor Reception Centre with a more central location and increased accessibility for visitors; and

New Buffalo Pound Provincial Park Visitor Centre that will host interpretive programming and exhibits and will serve as a meeting space for visitors with potential for a future coffee shop or cafe.

With this year's investments, a total of over $174 million will have been invested in provincial park capital improvements and upgrades since 2007.

