Interstate 81 Ramp Detours and State Route 29 (South Cross Valley Expressway) Lane Closures Scheduled for Seal Coat Project in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – Interstate 81 (Hanover Township, Luzerne County) will experience short-term ramp detours, and State Route 29 (Plymouth Township, Hanover Township, and Sugar Notch Borough, Luzerne County) will experience intermittent single lane closures during a seal coat project beginning Thursday, September 8 through Friday, September 16, 2022.

The detour route for the Interstate 81 northbound off-ramp to SR 29 northbound is as follows:

· Continue straight on I-81 North for .8 miles;

· Take Exit 165B on the left for Business Route 309;

· Continue on Business Route 309 for .8 miles;

· Turn right to take the ramp onto I-81 South;

· Continue on I-81 South for 1.5 miles;

· Take Exit 164 for Route 29 North; and

· The detour will end at the ramp merge point with Route 29.

The detour route for the SR 29 southbound on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound is as follows:

· Take the I-81 South Exit;

· Continue on I-81 South for 4.7 miles;

· Take Exit 159 toward Nuangola;

· Turn left onto Nuangola Road;

· Continue on Nuangola Road for .3 miles;

· Turn left onto Church Road;

· Continue on Church road for .1 miles;

· Turn left to merge onto I-81 North to Wilkes-Barre; and

· The detour will end at the ramp merge point with I-81 North.

State Route 29 north and southbound will experience intermittent lane closures between Interstate 81 and SR 11 beginning on Thursday, September 8 through Friday, September 16, 2022.

The detour route for the Interstate 81 southbound off-ramp to SR 29 northbound is as follows:

· Continue straight on I-81 South for 5.1 miles;

· Take Exit 159 toward Nuangola;

· Turn left onto Nuangola Road;

· Continue on Nuangola Road for .3 miles;

· Turn left onto Church Road;

· Continue on Church road for .1 miles;

· Turn left to merge onto I-81 North to Wilkes-Barre; and

· The detour will end at the ramp merge point with I-81 North.

This tentative schedule is barring any weather, mechanical, and/or operational delays.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

