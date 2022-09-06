Advanced Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of AI In Missile Defense Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Missile Defense System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, Platform, Range, Speed Regime, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced missile defense system market was valued at $21.82 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.18% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach $27.05 billion by 2032. The growth in the global advanced missile defense system market is expected to be driven by increasing defense budgets of countries across the globe.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, in 2021, total global military expenditure rose to $2,113 billion, an increase of 0.7% in real terms from 2020. In 2021, the U.S. military expenditure reached an estimated $767.8 billion and accounted for 36.3% of total global military expenditure. With an increase in military spending, the defense spending on missile defense systems is expected to rise.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Over the past few years, there have been significant developments in the field of missile defense system technologies, resulting in growing interest and escalating demand for advanced missile defense systems for different military platforms such as air, land, sea, and space. The advancements in missile defense systems have further led to an increase in defense budgets across the globe. Additionally, the rising cross-border conflicts among various countries are expected to raise the demand for more robust missile defense systems.

A missile defense system is also used against the attack of combat aircraft, helicopters, bombers, UAVs, and stand-off weapons. Missile defense systems are designed to counter the aerial threat for varied distances from short, extended, medium, to long-range threats. As the situation of global tension and instability rises, many emerging countries could increase their defense spending on implementing missile defense systems. Consequently, this situation would provide an opportunity for defense companies to supply air defense capabilities to these nations.

The major driving forces behind the growth of the missile defense systems market are the modernization of missile defense systems, expansion of surveillance radar coverage, and development of modern missile defense systems, including directed energy weapons, counter hypersonic, electromagnetic railguns, and so on. Moreover, the upgradation and development programs of missile defense systems are largely attributed to the increase in demand for missile defense systems and associated investments.

Impact

The advanced missile defense system market is observing rising investment across hypersonic missile capabilities, and this is driving the investments across comparable defensive capabilities. Missile defense spending is on the rise, with advanced missile defense systems gaining prominence globally.

Increasing demand for directed energy weapons that are gradually considered economic weapons to deal with other low-altitude threats is propelling market demand for sensing components. With new missiles with supersonic and hypersonic capabilities evolving consequently, the need for advanced sensing components for missile defense systems is also on the rise.

The rise in the number of upgradation and development programs due to an increase in defense budget spending is supporting the enhancement of the engagement component. Increasing threats of intermediate-range missile launches and asymmetric warfare are proliferating the enhancement of the engagement component.

Market Segmentation

by Application

Detection, Tracking, and Identification

Interception

Integrated Missile Defense Management

Based on application, the global advanced missile defense system market is expected to be dominated by the integrated missile defense management segment.

by Component

Sensing

Engagement

Command and Control

Based on components, the global advanced missile defense system market is dominated by the command and control segment.

by Platform

Based on platforms, the global advanced missile defense system market is dominated by the land segment.

by Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

by Speed Regime

Subsonic

Supersonic

Hypersonic

by Region

North America - U.S.

- U.S. Europe - France , Germany , Russia , Italy , U.K., and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , , U.K., and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - China , Japan , India , South Korea , Taiwan , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , , and Rest-of- Middle East - Saudi Arabia , U.A.E., Israel , and Iran

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the advanced missile defense system market:

Growing Regional Threat Protection

Emerging Arms Race around Hypersonic Capabilities

Ongoing Armed Conflicts Driving Need for Enhanced Military Deterrence

Growing Defense Budget

Following are the challenges for the advanced missile defense system market:

Ongoing Defense Modernization Programs Delaying the Progress of Missile Defense Programs

Stringent Industry Regulations Related to Arms Transfer

Following are the opportunities for the advanced missile defense system market:

Increasing Number of Hypersonic and Supersonic Missiles

Rising Adoption of AI In Missile Defense Systems

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems plc

Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Firehawk Aerospace

Hanwha Defense

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab A.B.

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

VKO Almaz-Antey

