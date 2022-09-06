WebForce Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 2nd time, Ranking No. 62 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 6,009% Percent

Inc. revealed that WebForce is No. 62 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. WebForce is the latest to post quadruple digit growth.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that WebForce is No. 62 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. WebForce is the latest to post quadruple digit growth.

"It's an honor for us to once again be featured amongst such distinguished company. I feel like we're still just scratching the surface of what's possible. Hopefully we'll be even higher on the list next year."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have faced unprecedented challenges due to supply chain issues and labor shortages created by the COVID Pandemic. Among the top 500 on the list, the median revenue growth rate was 2,144% and WebForce were able to almost triple that in just their second appearance.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We're excited by the opportunity the future holds as we continue to Empower People and Impact Lives Through Technology. What Started 6 Years ago with just Two guys and a dream. has morphed into a powerhouse for accelerating the global e-commerce market."

For more information please visit https://WebForceHQ.com

