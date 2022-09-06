Mission Zero Hundred Hours Announces Saluting With Smoke Festival & Fundraiser

Oswego, IL September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mission Zero Hundred Hours (MZHH), a 501(c)(3) charity focused on Veteran suicide prevention and awareness, today announced the return of Saluting With Smoke for 2022. MZHH’s premier BBQ festival & fundraiser returns to Yorkville, Illinois on November 4 & 5 hosted at Raging Waves Waterpark.

The Saluting With Smoke Festival & Fundraiser provides a platform for MZHH’s “BBQ Saves Lives” program, in an effort to raise awareness; and end Veteran suicide through competitive culinary cooking missions. Hosted at Raging Waves Waterpark, the festival opens up the world of competitive BBQ to the public in a way never seen before. Spectators can watch the MZHH Battle of the Branches, meet national pitmasters and watch some of the best BBQ competition teams battle for over $10,000 in prize money.

Friday and Saturday will host live bands, food trucks, raffles, beer tents, local craft vendors, Veteran owned businesses, kids activities, BBQ Demos and more.

“We’re fortunate and thankful of the support we’ve received from Raging Waves Waterpark,” states Sean Young, President & Founder of Mission Zero Hundred Hours. “This new location allows us to expand our program to reach and support more Veteran’s in need. The property is huge, and provides enough space to launch our newest program, The MZHH Battle of The Branches. We can’t thank the Raging Waves team enough for donating their property in support of our mission.”

"Raging Waves Waterpark is proud to host the 2022 Saluting With Smoke BBQ Festival Fundraiser. As a family-owned and operated business, it is an honor and privilege to be selected for this opportunity to support our active duty military and Veterans," said Dawn & Randy Witt, Owners of Raging Waves Waterpark.

For more information on how to support Mission Zero Hundred Hours through event sponsorship or donation, go to www.mzhh.org.

About Mission Zero Hundred Hours

Currently, 20 Veterans a day succumb to suicide. We feel this number should be Zero. In military time, 00:00 (Zero Hundred Hours) is the start of a new day. Mission Zero Hundred Hours, in it’s name, is the start of a new day for many struggling Veterans. We believe competition BBQ can provide a familiar, structured, and mission centric environment to Veterans, that helps struggling vets channel their energies toward healthy goals and finding a new support network through the extended Competition BBQ Family. Veterans have the opportunity to cook with teams as part of our effort, and mission, to raise awareness and end Veteran Suicide; by embedding Veterans with BBQ Cook Teams for an immersive BBQ Mission.

