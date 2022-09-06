mdgroup Chief Operating Officer LaQuinta Jernigan Honoured as one of 100 Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences 2022

Recognized for championing diversity and collaboration within the clinical trials industry

BRACKNELL, England, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaQuinta Jernigan, Chief Operating Officer for mdgroup, has been recognized as one of 100 most inspiring people in life sciences by a leading industry journal, PharmaVoice. Honorees like LaQuinta are selected from a pool of nominations and include Legacy Leaders, Tech Wizards, Innovators, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, and DE&I Champions. LaQuinta was selected for her work to make the clinical trials space more representative, pushing to go beyond mere lip service in championing diversity to ensure access to clinical trials is not just understood and reserved for certain demographics.

Commenting on the accolade, LaQuinta said: "It is an honour to be nominated by my peers and to appear in this prestigious list alongside so many inspiring people. As a black mother-of-two and now COO of a globally disrupting company like mdgroup, I am proud of my success. I hope my inclusion as a life sciences leader serves as an inspiration for young people of colour, especially women, who can see that it is acceptable to use your voice unapologetically and fight for issues you are passionate about without fear of professional backlash."

LaQuinta is a diversity, equity and inclusion influencer for the pharma industry. She works with the North Carolina Biosciences Organization (NCBIO) diversity committee and is a member of the MedTech Color (MTC) which aims to build a community of leaders of colour in the medical device industry. Her MTC subcommittee is currently tackling the issue of why cardiovascular health is not being addressed in a meaningful way within communities of colour. She is also inspiring change with the mdtalk video and podcast series, which aims to build authenticity and trust in the sector by shining a light on areas where the pharma industry can do more to support patients through clinical research.

mdgroup CEO, Tarquin Scadding-Hunt, who nominated LaQuinta for the award, said: "LaQuinta's work continues to break down barriers and make life better for patients involved in clinical trials, which ultimately serves to improve the quality and outcomes of clinical trials. LaQuinta has grown up with a sister with a rare disease and I know that she wanted to do something in the field of medicine that would help others and is now passionately driven to foster a new side to pharma where teams and organisations operate to the highest ethical and professional standards to better serve their patient groups. LaQuinta has supported mdgroup in truly changing the lives of patients and their caregivers – as reflected in the nearly 0% patient dropout rate we witness through our patient support services – and she is totally committed to being the voice for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in clinical research."

In recognition of her role as an inspiring leader in the life sciences, LaQuinta will be a panellist in a full day virtual event to discuss the challenges faced across the life-sciences industry, notably discussing her work in relation to DE&I. Register and find more details at the event website: 2022 PharmaVoice 100 Celebration: The Next Era of Leadership.

About md group

mdgroup are on a mission to deliver remarkable technologies and experiences for patients taking part in site-based and decentralised clinical trials. They support all sizes of pharma and biotech to attract, engage, maintain and support patient participation in healthcare research around the world, all underpinned by our latest innovations in healthcare technologies. Let's make your next study remarkable. Contact us now to discuss how. Find out more at mdgroup.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892594/LaQuinta_Jernigan___COO_mdgroup.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdgroup-chief-operating-officer-laquinta-jernigan-honoured-as-one-of-100-most-inspiring-people-in-life-sciences-2022-301618444.html

SOURCE mdgroup