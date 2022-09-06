The Global Pallet Trucks Market is expected to grow by $ 1.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pallet Trucks Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096210/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the pallet trucks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages.

The pallet trucks market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The pallet trucks market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Food and beverages industry

• Retail industry

• Other industries

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased R&D of new types of batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet trucks market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and growing innovations in the pallet trucks market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pallet trucks market covers the following areas:

• Pallet trucks market sizing

• Pallet trucks market forecast

• Pallet trucks market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pallet trucks market vendors that include Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., BPR Rico Equipment Inc., Crown Equipment Corp., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Liftek FZC, Lokpal Industries, Manitou BF SA, Mazda Motor Corp, Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Inc., Patel Material Handling Equipment, Presto Lifts Inc., Puma Lift Trucks Pvt. Ltd., Sroka Inc., and Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Also, the pallet trucks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

