U.S. interventional radiology market Company Overview, and Business Outlook 2022–2031

U.S. interventional radiology market

U.S. interventional radiology market is projected to reach $13,222.36 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Interventional Radiology Market by Product (Catheters, Stents, Angiography & Angioplasty Devices, Embolization Devices, Biopsy Devices, Ablation Devices and Others), Procedure (Angiography, Balloon Angioplasty, Embolization, Biopsy, Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty, Ablation and Others), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, Gastroenterology and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031



Interventional radiology is the method of diagnosis and treatment of diseases. It is a minimal invasive technique. It provides image guided solutions and aids a doctor in the treatment of internal organs of the body without performing major surgery. It minimally affects the adjacent tissues and provides targeted therapy. Interventional radiology is performed by injecting a needle through a skin to the targeted tissues and give therapy on only targeted tissues. Therefore, it has faster recovery time and lesser risk or side effect on adjacent tissues or organs.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on product type, the stent segment held the largest share in the U.S. interventional radiology market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on procedure type, the balloon angioplasty segment held the largest share in the U.S. interventional radiology market in 2021.

On the basis of application, the cardiology held the largest market share in 2021.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

In addition, technological advancements in image guided treatment of interventional radiology and surge in demand for minimal invasive technique that can prevent bleeding during surgery, and ease pain drive the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of cancer treatment according to the location of cancer in body and increase in initiatives by governments & key players to promote awareness about ostomy care significantly contribute toward the growth of the industry.

In addition, technological advancements; launch of various products; strategies among the key players such as acquisition, collaboration, and agreement drive the interventional radiology market. For instance, in April 2021, Siemens AG, a global MedTech company announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Varian), a medical equipment manufacturing company. This type of acquisition increases the growth of interventional radiology market.

Depending on product, the stent segment held the largest share in the global U.S. interventional radiology market in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to upsurge of temporary as well as permanent block blood vessel surgeries among people suffering from narrowed or blocked coronary arteries, heart diseases, atherosclerosis and heart attack.

On the basis of procedure, the balloon angioplasty segment dominated the market in 2021, in terms of share, due to increase in number of blocked coronary artery cases. The ablation segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of breast cancer, colon cancer, and lung cancer.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.5%, owing to surge in number cancer surgeries and increase in availability of technically skilled nurses for private practices.

