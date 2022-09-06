BetterHelp Partners with Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz to Provide up to $3 Million in Free Therapy and Promote Mental Health Awareness

BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy platform, today announced a promotional partnership with tennis superstars Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz to provide up to $3 million worth of free mental health therapy to people in need. The initiative is designed to shine a light on the importance of mental health as a component of overall well-being and destigmatize getting professional help.

The giveaway, offered by BetterHelp to those who sign up at betterhelp.com/tennis, will come in the form of one-month free therapy subscriptions, with a total equivalent value of up to $3 million.

Venus Williams took the tennis world by storm when she turned pro at age 14 and remains one of the sport's most inspiring stars today. With seven Grand Slam singles titles and a resume that boasts both entrepreneurship and equal pay advocacy, Williams is equally known for her work off the court. Notably, this is the second time Williams has partnered with BetterHelp to raise awareness for mental health resources, following the 2021 initiative with The Women's Tennis Association.

"No one is immune to mental health challenges, no matter our background or how we seem to be doing from the outside," says Williams. "Mental health is a personal journey for each individual, and it's one we are all learning how to manage together. I'm excited to continue working with BetterHelp to destigmatize seeking professional help and provide free access to therapy."

Frances Tiafoe, who has made it to the Quarterfinals of this year's US Open and remains in contention for the championship, is also raising awareness for mental health and free therapy resources through BetterHelp.

"So many people struggle with their mental health and lack the resources to take care of it," says Tiafoe. "I'm really excited to work with BetterHelp to both provide free therapy to folks who need it and also help reduce the stigma that comes with asking for help."

Taylor Fritz, #12 on the ATP men's tour, is enjoying a career-best season featuring a highlight win at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. He is joining Williams and Tiafoe as an ambassador to raise awareness for mental health and free therapy resources through BetterHelp.

"As athletes, we stay so focused on our physical health that our mental health often takes a backseat," says Fritz. "I'm stoked to partner with BetterHelp to raise awareness and help people get free access to therapy."

"It's easy to neglect our mental well-being when we get wrapped up in our day-to-day lives," says Alon Matas, President and Founder of BetterHelp. "We're thrilled to work with these amazing players to remind people to take care of themselves, while providing free resources to do just that."

To learn more about BetterHelp's mental health services and the opportunity to receive one month of free BetterHelp therapy, please visit www.betterhelp.com/tennis

