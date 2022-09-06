Brachytherapy Market Growth Analysis with Industry Share by Manufacturers, Type and Applications by 2027
Rising incidence of cancer is one of the most significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Brachytherapy Market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.
Technological advancements such as the development of novel radioactive sources, remote after-loading systems, innovations in 3D imaging methods, computerized treatment methods, and clinical trials in brachytherapy are significant factors driving the market growth. Groundbreaking technologies are being embraced to assist in creating personalized solutions for challenging conditions to deliver enhanced brachytherapy procedures to help in cancer treatment.
Key Players operating in the industry are:
Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In April, 2020, Elekta announced the introduction of a universal gynecological brachytherapy applicator, Geneva, which was designed deploying the outside-in methodology of Elekta, which caters to the growing needs of front-line cancer therapists.
Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.
Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.
Specialty clinics are equipped with the requisite radiotherapy instrument & devices and specialist staff to assist in diagnosing cancer and adopting a suitable procedure for disease treatment.
The brachytherapy market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.6% in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of cancer, the increasing prevalence of health insurance, and improving reimbursement policies.
Emergen Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Prostate Cancer
Gynecological Cancer
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
