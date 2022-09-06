Submit Release
Borr Drilling Limited to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Schorn, of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: BORR) will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City today, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 1:15 pm EDT.

A copy of the presentation to be held is available on the Company's website at www.borrdrilling.com and enclosed to this release.

6 September 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

