Hoover® SmartWash PET Carpet Cleaner Announced as a Winner of Good Housekeeping's 2022 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

Hoover SmartWash Pet Awarded recognition as a "Spot-Chasing Deep Cleaner"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoover SmartWash PET Carpet Cleaner has received a Good Housekeeping 2022 Cleaning and Organizing Award in the Super Stain Busters category!

"We designed our SmartWash PET™ to simplify life and to make removing deep dirt, stains, and pet messes from carpets an easy, hassle-free experience," says Chelsea Daeger, SR. Director of Product at TTI Floor Care North America. "The SmartWash PET™ offers easy-to-use, deep-cleaning technology with unique new features to tackle the carpet and upholstery cleaning needs of the 85 million U.S. households with pets."

Designed for pet owners, and all types of busy homes, the Hoover® SmartWash™ PET incorporates powerful, easy-to-use features to deep clean the most challenging messes. The SmartWash PET is one of Hoover's most powerful and simple to use machines in their line-up.

Hoover® offers an assortment of powerful spot & carpet washers, hard floor cleaners, cleaning solutions and pretreat products—including its new OXY formula that permanently removes dirt, stains, and odors and the Hoover® Paws & Claws Cleaning Solution which is designed to effectively clean pet stains, odors, and messes.

More information on the Hoover product assortment can be found on www.hoover.com. The full list of 2022 categories and winners of the Good Housekeeping Cleaning & Organizing Awards can be found online here.

About Hoover®

For more than 100 years, Hoover has been one of the most trusted brands in America, and consumers appreciate how Hoover's innovation can help simplify their lives. Hoover® designs powerful, easy-to-use products that clean the entire home from floor to ceiling. The comprehensive line of products includes cordless stick vacuums, uprights, carpet & spot cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning formulas. Hoover® is a brand of TTI Floor Care North America, whose portfolio of leading brands also includes Oreck®, Dirt Devil® and Hoover® Commercial. www.hoover.com.

