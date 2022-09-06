Nations Lending Expands Arizona Presence with New Scottsdale Branch

Company hires Stacey Gross to lead as Branch Manager

Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, announced today its newest Arizona branch in Scottsdale. The company has hired Stacey Gross, a 13-year lending industry veteran, as Branch Manager. Gross, who will report to Regional Manager Mike Towery, will oversee the branch's growth in loan volume production and team members.

Gross comes to Nations after serving more than seven years as Branch Manager at Caliber Home Loans. In addition to her 13 years of lending experience, she possesses 30 total years of real estate experience. In 2021, she landed in the top 10 percent of loan volume production in Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive.

"I joined Nations for its value of the three P's: Product, Programs, and People," said Gross. "These are the keys to success for anyone who wants to be successful in the lending industry. I'm excited to grow our Arizona presence even further."

"Stacey is a valuable asset and addition to Nations Lending," said Mike Towery. "Her experience working as an agent and a lender provides great insight to both sides of the market. She will lead our new branch to incredible heights."

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 97 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 138 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

