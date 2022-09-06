Smart Irrigation Market Status, Technology and Manufacturers' Analysis and Forecasts by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing development of smart city projects & increasing need to reduce water wastage & improve crop production are some actors driving market revenue growth

Smart Irrigation Market Size – USD 1,476.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Increasing need for efficient water management” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Irrigation Market size reached USD 1,476.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing development of smart cities and increasing need to save water and reduce related expenses are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for water management for the future will drive revenue growth of the market. Smart irrigation refers to the use of advanced technologies and connected devices and equipment to monitor, analyze, and control operations in smart agriculture. Water wastage is a serious issue in the agricultural and non-agricultural industries. Better water management methods are required to alleviate the problem. Smart irrigation is an ideal solution to the problem as it will reduce the need for human supervision or intervention, which will aid in transforming the system from static and manual to dynamic and intelligent. This will enable monitoring and regulating the watering process as per need, which will result in more efficient water usage and cost efficiency.

However, lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of smart irrigation is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Advanced technologies have made irrigation smarter, faster, and easier than before. Technologies have decreased need for human intervention and improved the quality of produce. However, smallholder farmers are unaware of newer technologies such as smart irrigation and the various advantages. Hence, governments should start awareness campaigns in rural areas to benefit smallholder and poor farmers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Sensor-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to detect change in soil moisture level and automatically activate water supply to avoid crop damage.

Controllers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate automated irrigation systems on commercial and residential properties, for landscaping and agriculture.

North America market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing smart irrigation solutions such as Toro Manufacturing LLC, Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, and Telsco Industries, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

In March 2020, Netafim Ltd. collaborated with FluroSat, which is a remote sensing and data analytics leader, to integrate FluroSat data into NetBeat, which is Netafim's cloud-based irrigation and fertigation platform. This integration will enable easier, more precise, and reliable irrigation, fertigation, and crop management decisions. The collaboration aims to give Netafim's customers access to advanced crop monitoring tools as a standalone monitoring and analysis service.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Toro Manufacturing LLC, Netafim, Ltd., Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Galcon Controller Agricultural Cooperative Society, Ltd., Telsco Industries, Inc., Hydropoint Data System, Inc., Rachio, Inc., Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc., and Banyan Water, Inc

Emergen Research has segmented global smart irrigation market on the basis of system type, component, application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Sensor-based

Weather-based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Radical Features of the Smart Irrigation Market Report:

The report encompasses Smart Irrigation market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Smart Irrigation industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

