[Latest Report] Global Agriculture Nets Market Size Worth $15.1 Billion by 2030 at a 6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Agriculture Nets Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 15.1 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Agricultural nets have emerged as an important component for the field of agriculture about the factor of protection that it provides to the crops and the soil which helps in increasing the total productivity of all farming.



The huge number of individuals all over the world who are involved in the business of farming has boosted the demand for advanced agricultural nets. This product has been utilized by the marine industry as well for fishing which has also seen a tremendous boost in recent times and is expected to grow during the future as well and hence support the growth of the market considerably. The demand for high-quality sustainable agricultural nets has boosted the market for agricultural nets.





Market Dynamics

The rapid usage of this product in the field of floriculture and horticulture has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the agricultural nets market which is expected to grow in the future as well. Extreme sunlight and strong winds tend to hamper the quality of agricultural produce and hence it needs strong protection which is provided with the help of agricultural nets.

The marine industry also emerges as a major driving force for the growth of the market about the presence of moisture and water which has increased the demand for the synthetic type of agricultural nets which is resistant to these factors. The increasing demand for food security all over the globe has emerged as a major reason for the demand for agricultural nets among potential consumers.

Market Restraints

The increasing demand for environmentally sustainable products among potential consumers has emerged as a major restraining factor for the growth of the agricultural nets market. The rising tension for the amount of waste material that is collected in the sea beds has discouraged the usage of synthetic agricultural nets.

The rules and regulations which have been imposed by the government on the usage of synthetic materials in the market have proved to be another major restraining factor for the growth of the market. The outbreak of the COVID pandemic had a considerable impact on the growth of the market about the shortage of raw materials in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Agriculture Nets Market:

TenCate Industrial Fabrics

Garware Technical Fabrics

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

Belton Industries, Inc.

Diatex SAS

Recent Developments

In may 2022 – Schweitzer-Mauduit and Neenah provision made a deal for the formation of a group that will mainly look after future developments. The primary objective of this collaboration was to introduce advanced products to the global market.

Agriculture Nets Market Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6 % CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players TenCate Industrial Fabrics, Garware Technical Fabrics, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Inc., Diatex SAS, and Others Key Segment By Material, Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest global market pertaining to the huge demand for agricultural nets in this region for the purpose of fishing and agriculture.

The huge demand for high-quality products in this region pertaining to the increased disposable income available to the people has emerged as a major reason for the growth of the agricultural nets market which is expected to continue in a similar fashion in the future as well. regional North America has also emerged as a huge market for the consumption of agricultural nets pertaining to the increasing demand for such materials in the field of agriculture and fishing.





Segments covered in the report

By Material

Natural fibers

Synthetic fibers

By Type

nonwoven

Knitted

Woven

Others

By End User

Shade net

Antihail nets

Mulch net

Anti insect nets

fishing net

packing net

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

