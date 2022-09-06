Biomaterials Market Growth by 2027 Propelled by High end technology in Various Applications | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The Global Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion in 2027.

Biomaterials Market Size – USD 106.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in Biomaterials platform and improved regulations for surgical procedures” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 297.08 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include the growing geriatric population, acceleration in chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders, and an upsurge in the sports injuries, which are anticipated to impel the market in the forecast period. A higher traction of these materials are being observed in the usage of interacting with biological systems designed for medical treatments for correcting cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological disorders, and dental, among others.

Besides, the increasing technological developments in the biomaterials industry, ascend in the adoption of implantable devices, heightening deprived to have better aesthetics boosting the demand for plastic surgeries using biomaterials are ascribed to propel the business in the coming years. For instance, the emerging 3D printing technology is being used for developing complex biomaterial structures. The requirement of resources and human resources for the manufacturing of such materials has been significantly reduced. Predicting the rampant investment in R&D in 3D printing innovation, the growth in the biomaterials market is significant.

Key companies operating in the Biomaterials market include:

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increasing acceptance of metallic biomaterials in orthopedic applications due to their high load-bearing capacity is one factor driving the market growth. Besides, continuous advancements in the orthopedic implants by market vendors are also expected to propel the market share for the upcoming forecast period.

The plastic surgery industry is experiencing a dynamic transition and growing fastest in the biomaterials market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, positive public perception toward cosmetic surgeries, and technological advances are factors increasing the demand for plastic surgeries.

In January 2019, ProMed Pharma and DSM Biomedical announced a business development partnership focused on polymeric drug delivery. Thus increasing the demand for its biomaterial market over the estimated period.

In January 2019, DSM Biomedical partnered with ProMed Pharma to control its biomedical biomaterials delivering novel controlled-release drug implants and corresponding combination devices with ProMed’s micro molding and extrusion capabilities.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biomaterials Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Ceramic

Metallic

Polymeric

Natural

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Neurology

Tissue Engineering

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

