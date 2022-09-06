PatchMaster’s U.S. Expansion Now Includes Charleston, S.C.
Veteran PatchMaster franchisee opens second location, expanding specialty drywall services to Charleston, SC.
Mitch is a great example of a determined franchise owner who continually seeks to serve his community. We cannot wait to see him continue to grow and expand in his territory.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster — a specialty drywall repair company — continues its expansion in South Carolina with the opening of owner Mitch Baker's third franchise location.
"We are thrilled to have Mitch open his third location and bring PatchMaster to a new region of South Carolina," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "Our organization is based on a franchise-first model that empowers franchisees with the tools and support they need to scale their business quickly. Mitch is a great example of a determined franchise owner who continually seeks to serve his community. We cannot wait to see him continue to grow and expand in his territory."
Baker, a retired school principal and combat veteran, brings decades' worth of sales and management experience to the PatchMaster family. Over a dozen military veterans and former first responders are part of PatchMaster's system, which is committed to those who serve. Baker believes PatchMaster offers service members an excellent opportunity to take charge of their future.
PatchMaster's business model also offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall (sheetrock) repairs. In most cases, handypersons, large drywall companies, or contractors do not want to perform small drywall repairs, and skilled tradespeople, such as plumbers and electricians, often lack the resources necessary to repair holes in drywall.
Based in Charleston, PatchMaster Serving Charleston offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in Charleston, Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant, Sullivans Island, and others. Baker also owns and operates PatchMaster Serving Lexington and Irmo, SC.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
