Point of Care Testing Market Analyzed by Functional Devices, Revenue, Competitive Landscape 2030

Increasing prevalence of target diseases and supportive government policies are major factors driving market revenue growth

Point of Care Testing Market Size – USD 39.80 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Improvement in patient-centric care and emergence of advanced testing kits” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) Market size reached USD 39.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of target diseases as well as supportive government funding, norms, and regulations are some of the major factors driving POCT market revenue growth.

Target diseases continue to be a major cause of mortality and disability in a number of developing countries. Increased access to appropriate treatment for target diseases is expected to reduce the burden of chronic diseases on hospitals and global economies to a significant extent in future. Although several common diseases can be managed and treated without diagnostic testing, this is not the case for certain diseases, which require a positive diagnostic test before medication can be administered. A number of individuals in developing countries lack access to effective laboratory facilities and diagnostic centers and are reliant on Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics. Rapid progress has been made in recent years as a consequence of increasing funding, technical advancements, and increased awareness regarding necessity of effective diagnostic testing. POC tests for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection, Tuberculosis (TB), and cancer are currently available, and require no equipment or training to major extent.

However, stringent regulatory policies is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. POC testing kits have better accuracy and rapid diagnostic capabilities, yet stringent regulatory norms and restrictions continue to hamper development of new test kits. Diagnostic test is governed by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S., and such aids need to undergo a lengthy regulatory approval procedure. This implies that companies will have to cope with a lengthy and cost-intrusive process to clear such regulations. As a result, market revenue growth is expected to be hampered to some extent over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

By product, the glucose monitoring segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Point-of-care glucose monitors enable regular blood glucose monitoring, allowing doctors to develop an appropriate treatment plan. POC tests include Over-the-Counter (OTC) or rapid tests as well as prescription tests for determining blood glucose levels in hospitals and other POC environments. Segment revenue is expected to increase steadily due to rising prevalence of diabetes and development of portable diagnostic equipment over the forecast period. Monitoring glucose levels on a regular basis is critical while treatment of diabetic patients. According to the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial, integrating blood glucose monitoring reduces disease-related complications.

By platform, the Lateral Flow Assays (LFA) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. POC tests based on lateral flow assays are increasingly being employed to replace long, conventional laboratory processes. Cost of these tests is lower since POC diagnostic procedures require less expensive equipment, devices, and personnel training than typical laboratory diagnostic processes. Regulatory bodies, on the other hand, usually need independent confirmation of data, which limits LFA testing to primary screening at the site of therapy.

By end-use, the home care segment is expected to witness fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to an increase in frequency of chronic conditions (which need long-term care and frequent monitoring), increased awareness of home care, and increasing availability of user-friendly and sophisticated point-of-care diagnostic devices.

Point-of-care testing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Expansion of North American point-of-care testing market is due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing product approvals, and government initiatives to encourage wider use of point-of-care testing kits.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT) market on the basis of product, platform, mode of purchase, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Glucose Monitoring Products

Strips

Meters

Lancets & Lancing Devices

COVID-19 Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

Cardiac Marker Testing Products

Blood Gas/Electrolyte Testing Products

HBA1C Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

HIV Testing Products

Respiratory Infection Testing Products

Hepatitis C Testing Products

Influenza Testing Products

Others

Coagulation Monitoring Products

PT/INR Testing Products

ACT/APTT Testing Products

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Other Products

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Lateral Flow Assays

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostics

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Testing Products

Prescription-Based Testing Products

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospital & Critical Care Centers

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care & Self Testing

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Pharmacies, Retail Clinics & E-commerce Platforms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Point of Care Testing Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Point of Care Testing market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Point of Care Testing market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

