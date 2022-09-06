National and local recovery experts to turn ‘Advocacy into Action’ at sixth annual Recovery Reinvented

BISMARCK, N.D. – State and national addiction experts will share their insight into how to turn ”Advocacy into Action” at the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented, an event dedicated to ending the shame and stigma surrounding the disease of addiction. Registration is now open for the event Nov. 3 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The experience will be hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum and is free for both in-person attendees and online via livestream broadcast at recoveryreinvented.com.

“National and local thought leaders at this year’s Recovery Reinvented will bring a wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas for how we can build and support strong communities of recovery,” First Lady Burgum said. “This year, like every year, we will continue to lift up courageous, inspiring stories of recovery from those with lived experience that provide the hope that people can and do recover from this disease.”

Recovery Reinvented will feature four keynote speakers:

Dr. Bruce Perry, principal of the Neurosequential Network, senior fellow of The ChildTrauma Academy and a professor (adjunct) in the departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago and the School of Allied Health, College of Science, Health and Engineering, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Victoria Australia. Over the last 30 years, Perry, a Bismarck native, has been an active teacher, clinician and researcher in children’s mental health and the neurosciences, holding a variety of academic positions. His work on the impact of abuse, neglect and trauma on the developing brain has impacted clinical practice, programs and policy across the world. Perry is the author, with Maia Szalavitz, of “The Boy Who Was Raised As A Dog,” a bestselling book based on his work with maltreated children, and “Born For Love: Why Empathy is Essential and Endangered.” His most recent book, “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” co-authored with Oprah Winfrey, was released in 2021.

Carrie Steinseifer-Bates, outreach manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Steinseifer-Bates is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming and, more importantly, a person living in long-term recovery from substance use disorder. She got sober in 2012 after multiple stays in treatment and has dedicated her life’s work to helping others find treatment and recovery. She has a deep passion for recovery and a strong belief that treatment saves lives. Steinseifer-Bates lives in Oregon with her husband. She has two young adult daughters and enjoys spending time with family and friends. She is an active member of the recovery community and enjoys running and competing in triathlons.

Philip Rutherford, chief operating officer for Faces & Voices of Recovery. Rutherford is a recovery coach and a passionate member of the recovery community. As COO, he is responsible for multiple lines of business within the Faces & Voices ecosystem. Rutherford is credited with a significant role in the conception, design, launch and facilitation of the Recovery Data Platform (RDP). This cloud-based platform is the first of its kind and has quickly become a valuable asset in longitudinal data collection for Peer-Based Services. Rutherford has a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a specialization in substance use disorders. He is a member of standing committees at the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other federal agencies. He serves on several nonprofit boards including Serve Minnesota, the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers, Twin Cities Recovery Project, and Doc’s Recovery House.

Teliea Baker, director of The Door Recovery Lodge in New Town, N.D. Baker is an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation and currently resides in New Town, where she has been the director of North Segment’s The Door Resource & Recovery Lodge since its opening in 2018. The Door is an addiction resource lodge that centers all paths of recovery, focusing on empowerment with peer support and cultural influence, a clean and sober environment for people in the community, and providing a variety of recovery meetings, mentorship and referrals to treatment resources. Baker’s ambition and focus came from her six-year battle with heroin and alcohol addiction and experience with the criminal justice system. Today, Baker shares her story to give hope that will motivate and encourage others affected by addiction. In 2019, she proudly accepted the Recovery Reinvented Zezula Award. She is a certified peer support specialist trainer, Wellbriety women’s mentor, women’s advocate and recovery builder. She has been on the path of recovery for nine years and continues the fight every day. Baker is currently an undergraduate student at Minot State University with a focus in addiction studies.

The daylong event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alerus Center will focus on reinventing recovery through sharing hopeful stories of finding recovery from addiction, empowering individuals to be recovery advocates by enacting local change, and recognizing local organizations and individuals who actively work to end stigma and empower recovery in their own communities. For the first time, local North Dakotans will share their personal stories of recovery during live, on-stage recordings for the Recovery Elevator Podcast, a national platform that helps listeners address their addiction challenges.

The event will also include a Recovery Resources Expo, which will connect people to a wide variety of addiction, recovery and mental health resources from across the state. Information and resources will be available to family members to help guide conversations around addiction and recovery.

Throughout the day, Recovery Reinvented awards will honor local individuals and groups that are making a tremendous impact in the field of addiction and recovery.

“Recovery Reinvented is needed more now than ever, with substance abuse and drug overdose deaths having increased substantially during the pandemic,” said Gov. Burgum, who has proclaimed September as Recovery Month in North Dakota. “For those struggling with mental health and addiction and the stigma of both, and for all whose lives are touched by addiction, Recovery Reinvented is an opportunity to listen and learn about addiction and share their personal experience to highlight that there is hope in recovery.”

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information on the event or to register, visit recoveryreinvented.com/2022/. Registrants will be asked to indicate whether they plan to attend in-person or virtually and may update their registration status at any point. Opportunities to volunteer at the event are also available

Registration and event information is available at recoveryreinvented.com with additional updates being shared by the Governor, First Lady, and Recovery Reinvented’s social media on Facebook @GovernorDougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @RecoveryND and Twitter @DougBurgum, @FirstLadyND, @Recovery_ND.