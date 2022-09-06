Body Fat Measurement Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis by 2030

Body Fat Measurement Market

Body Fat Measurement Market Expected to Reach $765.00 Million by 2031—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Fat Measurement Market by Product (Calipers, Body scales, Others), by Technique (Bio Impedance Analysis, Air Displacement Plethysmography, Dual Emission Xray Absorptiometry, Hydrostatic Weighing, Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers, Home Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Public health recommendation, such as closers of parks, gyms, and fitness centers to prevent SARS-COV-2 spread have reduced daily physical activities. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the body fat measurement market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Body Fat Measurement Market," The body fat measurement market was valued at $395.13 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $765.00 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Key findings of the study

• By type, the others segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By technique, the bio-impedance analysis segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By end user, the fitness club and wellness center segment was highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global body fat measurement market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in body fat measurement techniques, integration of advanced devices and software processes in body fat measurement devices, presence of key players, and robust infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, due to surge in obese population and increase in health awareness in this region.

Depending on technique, the market is divided into bio-impedance analysis, air displacement plethysmography, dual emission X-ray absorptiometry, hydrostatic weighing, and others. The bio-impedance analysis segment dominated the body fat measurement market size in 2021, and is also expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period owing to its accuracy, rapid results, comfortable usage for elderly & children, and ease of handling of devices. Depending on end user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, fitness club & wellness centres, and home users. The fitness club & wellness centres segment dominated the market in 2021, and is also expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period owing to surge in gyms & wellness centers offering such facilities and increase in healthy life style awareness among the population.

In body fat measurement, bio-impedance analyzers estimates body fat and muscle mass, where a weak electric current flows through the body and the voltage is measured to calculate impedance of the body. Body fat skin caliper is used for the quantification of the thickness of a skinfold, which are composed mainly of subcutaneous fat. Dual energy x-ray works by penetrating a low x-ray beam that accounts for two compositions within the body, one calculates soft tissue and the other calculates bone. By calculation of soft tissues, body fat is determined.

