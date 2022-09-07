Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles September 2022 Newsletter Now Available

Kovels On Antiques & Colletibles September 2022 Newsletter

Kovels’ September 2022 newsletter features Fraktur, French provincial furniture, British ceramics, coffee mills and modern design, all with photos and prices.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraktur, a style of 18th-century artistic and the folk art that featured it, sold at auction in Pennsylvania, and they are featured in Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles September 2022 newsletter. Kovels’ pictures priced examples of fraktur artwork with distinctive penmanship and decorative designs that commemorated personal milestones and rites of passage of the German-Americans who settled in Pennsylvania.

French provincial-style furniture fit for royalty sold in Palm Beach, Florida, at an auction of furnishings from a 1930s Florida estate. Pieces were made in the early to mid-20th century but had been designed to look straight out of an 18th-century palace. Kovels’ September newsletter pictures seating, cabinets, and tables that gave buyers a touch of opulence for a lot less money than 18th century originals.

Readers can enjoy eye-opening coffee collectibles that show what a grind it used to be to get your morning mug in Kovels’ latest issue. A recent Ohio auction offered more than 150 antique coffee mills, bean bins and tins, and other bits of coffee advertising. Pictured with prices is an assortment of items that include the floor model coffee grinder that took top price honors, selling for $8,250.

A London auction included antique teapots and tea sets, and had several rare pieces that spanned the 16th through the 19th centuries. Kovels’ newsletter pictures teapots made by English companies that are classically shaped, like the one decorated with blue and white flowers by Worcester, and some that were uniquely shaped, like the bone china pot in the form of a Chinese cargo ship with brightly painted chests of tea, along with their prices.

Major modern design auctions take place twice a year, and Kovels’ highlights two, one in Chicago and one in New York, that included works by Judy McKie, Joris Laarman, Betty Woodman and even Picasso. But it’s an animal sculpture by François-Xavier Lalanne that brought more than $525,000 that will knock readers’ socks off. Find cool examples of modern design and their eye-popping prices in the September issue.

The Kovels go “on the road” in Ohio to visit antiques malls and share some finds. Learn tips about reproduction figural napkin rings and see examples. The September Dictionary of Marks identifies marks found on British pottery and porcelain. The Collector’s Gallery questions and answers feature an RS Prussia cake plate, a pair of Bristol glass vases, a figural wine bottle, and a candy tin. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the September Buyer’s Price Guide.

