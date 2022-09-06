With 6.10% CAGR, Global Green Logistics Market Size to Surpass USD 1481.5 Billion by 2028 | Green Logistics Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the global green logistics market size is estimated to grow to USD 1481.5 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.10% over the forecast period. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 20 cube Logistics Pte Ltd, AI Futtaim Logistics, Hupac Group, KLG Europe, Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Express Freight Management, Bollore Logistics, Bowling Green Logistics DHL International GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, Go Green Logistics, Peter Green Chilled, The Green Group, Transervice Logistics Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc, WestermanMultiModal Logistics, and others.

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Green Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprise), By Supply Chain Process (Transportation, Inbound Logistics, Outbound Logistics, Disposal and Reverse Logistics, Warehousing and Material Handling, Packaging), By Industry (Retail Consumer Goods, Semiconductor and Electronics, Chemical and Material, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Farming and Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Green Logistics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,038.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1481.5 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Green Logistics market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Green Logistics market.

What are Green Logistics? How big is the Green Logistics Industry?

Market Overview:

The most anticipated and innovative trend for 2021 is green logistics. This is due to both climate change and consumers' growing environmental consciousness and the need for cleaner choices for the globe. Green logistics is an organization's effort to reduce environmental harm brought on by its logistical activities. To get the energy star rating and other environmental certifications, which are crucial for the firm to function in the market, logistics companies must adhere to a set of requirements. Ice caps, glaciers, and the weather are all suffering as a result of global warming. Companies are focused on green logistics to protect the environment as a result of the rise in sea levels brought on by the melting of the ice caps and glaciers.

Businesses go green to get a competitive edge by being sustainable. In some ways, saving time and money, reducing resource consumption, improving logistical and operational efficiency, and improving business reputation are just a few of the advantages that come with helping the environment. The green logistics market's main objectives include decreased carbon emissions, a switch to more environmentally friendly containers and packaging, the use of transportation methods with a lower carbon footprint, and an increasingly effective supply chain process that minimizes the company's environmental impact.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/green-logistics-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Market Growth Drivers

The global green logistics industry is growing in size as a result of global logistics companies switching to clean energy vehicles, such as electric vehicles, as a result of the increase in fuel prices. The demand for the global green logistics market is being driven by society's increased emphasis on ecologically friendly products, which is why businesses are emphasizing green logistics to get a competitive edge over their rivals. The global market for green logistics is growing as digitization becomes more pervasive in global logistics. Digital logistics is the use of electronic media to communicate with supply chain stakeholders without using paper.

By grouping shipments together, manufacturers may use digital logistics to deliver their products to customers with less waste and a reduced carbon footprint. Future market growth for green logistics is predicted to be fueled by an increase in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the global logistics sector. The government penalties for failing to uphold the environmental standards set for businesses are another factor pushing the global green logistics market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Green Logistics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Green Logistics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Green Logistics Industry?

What segments does the Green Logistics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Green Logistics Market sample report and company profiles?

Browse the full “Green Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/green-logistics-market



Green Logistics Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been interruptions in supply chains, which have either resulted in a lower supply or a lower demand in the market for green logistics. As a consequence of travel restrictions and regulations that encourage social isolation, consumer and business spending has significantly decreased, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue for some time. Because of the pandemic, end-user patterns and preferences have changed, which has led to diverse strategies being implemented by manufacturers, developers, and service providers in an effort to stabilize the market.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Green Logistics market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Green Logistics market size was worth around US$ 1,038.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1481.5 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By organization size, the large enterprise category dominated the market in 2021.

By industry, the automotive category dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global green logistics market in 2021.

Green Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Green logistics market is segregated based on deployment, component, fleet type, and region. Based on organization size, the market is segregated into large enterprises & small and medium enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprise segment dominated the global green logistics. Based on the supply chain process, the market is segregated into transportation, inbound logistics, outbound logistics, disposal and reverse logistics, warehousing and material handling and packaging. In 2021, the transportation category dominated the global green logistics.

Based on the industry, the market is segmented into retail consumer goods, semiconductors and electronics, chemical and material, automotive, energy and utilities, farming and agriculture and others. In 2021, the automotive segment will dominate global green logistics.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/green-logistics-market



Regional Analysis

The global green logistics market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global market for green logistics in 2021. As developing nations such as India adapt to the fourth industrial revolution and embrace new digital technologies, the region's market is expanding. Furthermore, end-to-end logistics integration in countries such as India will boost regional market expansion during the forecast period.

Government penalties are levied for failing to meet environmental criteria set for enterprises. The global green logistics business is being driven by an increase in the usage of electric vehicles in this region due to their low environmental impact.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,038.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1481.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players 20 cube Logistics Pte Ltd, AI Futtaim Logistics, Hupac Group, KLG Europe, Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Express Freight Management, Bollore Logistics, Bowling Green Logistics DHL International GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, Go Green Logistics, Peter Green Chilled, The Green Group, Transervice Logistics Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc, WestermanMultiModal Logistics, and Others Key Segment By Organization Size, Supply Chain Process, Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Green Logistics Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main players in the global Green Logistics market include:

20 cube Logistics Pte Ltd

AI Futtaim Logistics

Hupac Group

KLG Europe

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Express Freight Management

Bollore Logistics

Bowling Green Logistics

DHL International GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Go Green Logistics

Peter Green Chilled

The Green Group

Transervice Logistics Inc.

United Parcel Service of America Inc

WestermanMultiModal Logistics

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/green-logistics-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Green Logistics market is segmented as follows:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Supply Chain Process

Transportation

Inbound Logistics

Outbound Logistics

Disposal and Reverse Logistics

Warehousing and Material Handling

Packaging

By Industry

Retail Consumer Goods

Semiconductor and Electronics

Chemical and Material

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Farming and Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Wheel Loaders Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/wheel-loaders-market



- Automotive Blockchain Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-blockchain-market



- Bus Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/bus-market



- Automotive Power Liftgate Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/automotive-power-liftgate-market



- Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market



- Electric Vehicle Charger Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charger-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

