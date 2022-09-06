Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Welcomes David Bither as Newest TLI Fellow
Thought Leadership & Innovation Fellow David Bither expands Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Expertise
It is an honor to join TLI as a Fellow, because working in a forum that brings subject matter experts and technologists together provides the best chance to spark innovation and meaningful solutions.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— David Bither
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, is pleased to announce that David Bither, Managing Director at ForwardTrace, LLC, will join TLI as a Fellow. Bringing a strong background in AI and Machine Learning, Bither will help support TLI’s belief that better data leads to better care, providing TLI programs and projects with actionable information from raw data.
Reed Hartley, TLI Executive Director, says, “We are excited to have David Bither join us with his deep expertise in advanced and emerging technologies, real-time analytics, AI (Artificial Intelligence), Machine Learning and Deep Learning. He helps organizations solve their most daunting problems by rapidly creating actionable information from raw data. A data strategy must be focused on producing the specific outcomes needed by the organization.”
For example, the optimum mix of AI and Machine Learning algorithms and Deep Learning models produces actionable intelligence that outperforms many legacy systems by over 300%. This capability focused approach leads to decision-makers in healthcare with optimized datasets to make better conclusions.
Highlights of his work include receiving a grant of a Federal Rapid Innovation Fund license for AI Machine Learning research and the annual science award for innovative technology for his design of remote sensing systems. David also co-founded and served as chairman of an international consortium for the development of advanced data technology.
Bither currently serves as the Managing Director of ForwardTrace, LLC. He says, “It is an honor for me to join TLI as a Fellow, because working in a forum that brings practitioners, subject matter experts and technologists together provides the best chance to spark innovation and deliver meaningful solutions.”
About TLI
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Reed Hartley
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation
+1 703-473-9083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn