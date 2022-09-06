Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Size to Hit USD 126.81 Mn by 2026 | Allied Market Research

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN and Johnson and Johnson.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Surgical planning is the pre-operative procedure of pre-visualizing a surgical intervention to define the surgical steps and furthermore to analyze bone segment repositioning in the context of the outcome of surgery. This software is used to manage the orthopedic surgery, which makes surgeons design their plans proficiently.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Key Players: Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN and Johnson and Johnson.

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Type: Off-premise and On-premise

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Application: Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers

