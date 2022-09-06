Metasport Arena has Partnered with ESTV to Provide its Metaverse Community with the Best Esports Streaming Content

Metasport Arena ESTV

On September 1, 2022, Metasport Arena and ESTV announced their strategic partnership.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, US, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 1, 2022, Metasport Arena (MSA) and ESTV announced their strategic partnership. The timing is essential as Metasport Arena has just announced its metaverse token . Both companies have been on a consistent streak of product advancement and partnership development. Since its inception in October 2021, Metasport Arena has matured and is already attracting major sports leagues and fans worldwide. Additionally, fully-fledged e-commerce, real estate, and gaming opportunities are in the Q3 pipeline.

Phygital is a leading theme and journey for Metasport Arena.

The agreement with ESTV will allow MSA's community to enjoy some of the best e-sports viewing experiences available.

ESTV launched its flagship channel, ESTV in May, 2019. It is the world's first 24/7 live linear and AVOD esports channel available everywhere, owning and operating four live 24/7 linear channels, including ESTV, Racing, College, and High School esports. ESTV broadcasts to over 100 countries worldwide including North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Pan Caribbean Islands on CTV, OTT, mobile and cable platforms.

The agreement is yet another confirmation that ESTV is looking beyond its global stronghold horizons and into the metaverse. It means that ESTV fans will now be able to meet their esports idols in VR. For Metasport Arena and the community of its metaverse, it means added NFT utility for certain land and NFT owners who are building private and brand-related spaces. Access to live content will boost steady, organic engagement across the metaverse. Particularly as sports teams and their communities build out their digital presence around each club or brand. Additionally, ESTV can now bring its digital assets onto MSA's marketplace.

"It sincerely lights us up to be able to add this kind of offering to the Metasport Arena community. With the recent launch of our token, we're looking forward to going beyond streaming. Sam Arena members will have unique opportunities to play with and meet their favorite athletes and gaming idols. Perhaps even place a friendly bet on their team."

Said Piotr Smeder, the Co-founder and Head of Partnerships at Metasport Arena.

At the same time, Eric Yoon the Founder & CEO of ESTV, also shared his excitement and vision to stream esports in the metaverse and the unique opportunities ahead.

“Thanks to our partnership, Metasport Arena is creating a new kind of social experience that unites fans to watch all of ESTVs action in metaverse. Now inclusive and immersive experiences connect our viewers across 100 countries thanks to Metasport Arena. As we expand our fall line up to include all college esports conferences and launch a new Simulation Football channel, Metasport Arena will be instrumental in improving and enriching community viewing for loyal fans in our global esports communities.”

Metasport Arena is a company behind Sam Arena, the first sports and entertainment Binance blockchain-based metaverse. A virtual place where sports and entertainment fans, brands, and sports entities become self-governed community members. Virtual neighbors. All with unique capabilities to build, share and earn native SAM token and real estate.

ESTV channel was launched to meet the demand for round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is world’s leading 24-7 esports television network which is the first ever dedicated channel for esports and gaming personalities.