Osseointegration Implants Market Is Projected To Reach USD 9.8 Bn by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 7.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Osseointegration Implants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Integrum SE, Osstem Implant, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, NuVasive, Inc., Southern Implants, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Medtronic Plc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Osseointegration Implants report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.

The global osseointegration implants market was valued at $5,645 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,844 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest contributor to the osseointegration implants market in 2017; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Osseointegration is critical for stability of implant and an important factor for implant loading and long-term clinical success of end osseous dental implants. Osseointegration acts as a direct structural and functional connection between ordered, living bone, and the surface of a load-carrying implant. The implanttissue interface is an extremely dynamic region of interaction. The processes of osseointegration is extremely complex, and several factors influence the formation and maintenance of bone at the implant surface. This process involves an initial interlocking between bone and implant, and subsequently, biological fixation through continuous bone apposition and remodeling toward the implant.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Osseointegration Implants Market have also been included in the study.

Osseointegration Implants Market Key Players: Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Integrum SE, Osstem Implant, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, NuVasive, Inc., Southern Implants, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Medtronic Plc.

Osseointegration Implants Market by Product: Dental Implants and Bone-anchored Prostheses

Osseointegration Implants Market by Material: Metallic, Ceramic, Polymeric, and Biomaterials

Osseointegration Implants Market by End User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Dental Clinics

