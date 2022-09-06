APEJ Region Will Outperform Developed Regions To Generate Maximum Sales Opportunities For Stationary Fuel Cell Systems

The Increasing adoption of high-temperature fuel cells and Increasing adoption of combustion engine alternatives will increase the adoption of Stationary Fuel Cell Systems globally.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR projects the stationary fuel cell system market is expected to witness exhibiting growth at 20.3% CAGR amid 2022 and 2032 in contrast to a CAGR of 12.2% with which it grew from 2017 and 2021.



The stationary fuel cell systems market will record a hefty 17.9% y-o-y over 2018 to reach over US$ 2,159 million by the end of 2019, reveals a recent market study published by Fact.MR. The study offers a holistic assessment on various market dynamics and macro and micro-economic factors that are influencing adoption of stationary fuel cell systems in various industrial verticals.

The rising investment in the industry is likely to increase the demand for stationary fuel cell systems in the region. South Asia & Oceania is projected to capture around 180 BPS and create absolute dollar opportunities of more than USD 976 million amid 2022 & 2032.

Combined heat and power (CHP) or cogeneration is one of the most common applications of stationary fuel cell systems, which accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45% in 2018, according to the Fact.MR study.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2456

Key Takeways From Market Study:

The market value of the stationary fuel cell system industry showed a growth of 12.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

The global stationary fuel cell system market has created an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly USD 1.2 Billion in the last five years.

It is estimated to create opportunities of about USD 5.2 Billion and 14.1 billion by the mid (2022-27) and long-term (2022-2032) respectively.

South Asia & Oceania fuel cell system market holds the 2nd largest market share in the global stationary fuel cell system market which is assessed to gain 50 BPS with the CAGR of 22.4%.

South Asia & Oceania is projected to capture around 180 BPS and create absolute dollar opportunities of more than USD 976 million amid 2022 & 2032.

It has held more than 1/3rd market shares and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 15.7% by the end of 2032.

“CHP is one of the most commonly used stationary power generation systems installed to generate electricity as well as heat. In the modern days, fuel cells are widely used in the manufacturing of CHP, which acts of the leading driving force for the growth of the stationary fuel cell systems market,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

“When stationary fuel cell systems are incorporated in CHP, it offers extraordinary benefits in terms of efficiency, sustainability, reliability, and cost-efficiency. As compared to conventional power generation methods, which commonly involve combustion engines, CHP is considered environment-friendly and highly efficient, which is boosting adoption of stationary fuel cell systems among CHP manufacturers across the world.”

Apart from the efficiency- and sustainability-related benefits of incorporating stationary fuel cell systems in CHP, subsidies and incentives offered by governing bodies in various regions is providing a fillip to the global demand for stationary fuel cell systems in the CHP industrial sector. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) removed policy barriers for CHP projects in the region, and it is establishing partnerships with CHP stakeholders to provide them with necessary resources, tools, and policy information.

The positive growth environments for CHP applications in various regions is expected to generate most lucrative opportunities for players in the stationary fuel cell systems market. Consumers’ awareness and favorable regularity framework for CHP is expected to make it the most popular application of stationary fuel cell systems in the upcoming years.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2456

Covid-19 Pandemic Slowed the Growth of the Market

The new coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout numerous countries and areas, having a massive influence on people's lives and the general community. It began as a human health crisis and has since become a major threat to global trade, economics, and finance.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the manufacturing of several items in the tool making industry, owing to continual lockdown in key countries. Market leaders can only pay for complete lockdown for a part-time before having to alter their investing strategies. Furthermore, the number of COVID-19 cases is projected to fall in the near future when COVID-19 vaccinations hit the market.

However, this is also predicted to result in the re-starting of tooling companies at full capacity, assisting the market to recover by the beginning of 2022. After COVID-19 positive cases begin to drop, standard parts for toll making manufacturers must focus on protecting their employees, supply networks and operations, in order to respond to urgent emergencies and build new working practices.

Market Developments:

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of stationary fuel cell system market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On 4th May 2021, Fuelcell Energy Inc. has received funding from U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) of $8 million for the previously announced ARPA-E project for development of ultra-high efficiency SOFC systems for power generation.

On 16th July 2020, Plug Power Inc. have launched “GENSURE HP FUEL CELL PLATFORM”, a line of zero-emission stationary fuel cell systems designed for large-scale, high power backup power applications.

According to the Fact.MR study, the APEJ region has witnessed the highest growth rate in the past few years, and accounted for over one third revenue share in the stationary fuel cell systems market in 2018. While developed countries have continually created a positive growth environment for stationary fuel cell systems, the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) has outpaced other regions to attract maximum investments from stakeholders in the stationary fuel cell systems market.

Recent developments and technological transformations in the automotive industry in the APEJ region have triggered the use of stationary fuel cell systems in modern vehicles. Increasing environmental concerns and governmental strategies are driving leading automakers in the region to boost the use of stationary fuel cell systems in electric vehicles for stationary power generation in automobiles.

Recently, Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon proposed to make use of world-class technology to use hydrogen fuel cell in police buses, in order to engage more eco-friendly vehicles in the country. As a result, the government projects a potential rise in domestic demand for emission-free vehicles, which will ultimately generate lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the stationary fuel cell systems market.

In addition, Hydrogen Utility (H2U), an Australian infrastructure company, has proposed to establish a $117.5 million, hydrogen-fuelled electrolyzer plant in South Australia. The company received a $7.5 million loan and $4.7 million grant from the state renewables fund, which signifies favorable governing policies that are a positive growth environment for stationary fuel cell systems market players in the Asia Pacific region.

Quick Buy – Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2456

Global Stationary Fuel Cell System Market Segments

By Technology : MCFC PAFC PEMFC SOFC

By Application : Prime Power Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

By Power Range : Less than 1Kw 5kW-250kW 250kW-1mW More than 1mW

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Fuel Pump Driver Module Market - Fuel pump driver module, also known by acronym FPDM and fuel solenoid driver, FSD, has gained prominence as regulations concerning improved fuel efficiency come into effect. Fuel pump driver modules regulates the voltage delivered to the fuel pump of a vehicle. The use of fuel pump driver modules is critical in maintaining optimum fuel pressure and delivery to the engine.

Fuel Caddy Market - Fuel caddy is one of the important paraphernalia necessary for an expedition or an adventure trip, which primarily keeps the fuel caddy market growing at a rapid pace. Applications of fuel caddies in expedition vehicles is also an important factor that is driving the growth of the fuel caddy market.

Fuel Cell Interconnectors Market - A fuel cell is a battery that generates electricity through an electrochemical reaction where the fuel cell interconnector is a layer made up of either ceramic or metallic material, which combines the electricity generated by each individual cell. Fuel cell interconnectors are placed between each individual cell to connect the cells in the series.

Power Transformer Market - The power transformer acts as an electric device that transfers energy between two or more circuits via electromagnetic induction. Power transformers are used to increase or decrease the voltage before transmitting electrical energy from one place to another through wires.

Power Tiller Market - Latest market analysis by Fact.MR on global power tiller demand reveals high single-digit growth during 2021-2031. The recent market outlook on power tiller sales takes into account historical sales for the period 2016-2020.

Power Hammer Market - Due to the broad use of power hammers across industries, such as the automotive and construction sectors, the power tool industry is expanding rapidly. Thanks to advancements in technology and the creation of new power tools, the dominance of power tools in the market translate into significant demand for power hammers from several industry verticals.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158