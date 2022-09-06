eHACCP.org Moves Operations to Lunenburg Nova Scotia

HACCP certificate of completion HACCP for Storage and Distribution HACCP course name: Certified HACCP Principles for Food Processors and Manufacturers

eHACCP.org has relocated to Lunenburg, Nova Scotia to expand its reach into the seafood industry and to improve the quality of life for its workers.

I found the course very informational and enjoyable to take. There are several useful links that I can use in my current position in Quality. I have already recommended this course to my industry.” — Mayra Gomez - Quality Manager at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream A Nestle Company

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, a privately held HACCP training and certification company located has relocated to Eastern Nova Scotia, Canada, and specializes in delivering industry-specific HACCP training and certification courses.eHACCP.org delivers low-cost, user-friendly Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) online training programs to individuals and companies. Our courses meet with USDA, FDA, CFIA, and GFSI HACCP training requirements and are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance.“We’ve relocated our company to be closer to one of our most precious resources, our developers. Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic in 2020, we saw a shift in where our staff was relocating and it was to the East Coast.” Said Stephen Sockett, owner of eHACCP.org. “We have 11 employees, all of which work remotely. We get together once a year as an informal formality however we are a close-knit group that actively participates in daily meetings to collaborate on updates, projects, and upcoming projects. “I felt that as people have been moving into these remote settings, it made sense to move the company to them. The environment is great; it has beaches, wilderness trails, sailing, and a large agricultural community. These small community-minded areas are a blessing in a world so out of touch with personal relationships.” Added Mr. Sockett.“Our gamble is that productivity will go up. We’re publishing about a course every 8 months. I’d like to see that increase to 1 course every 6 months and with an improved quality of life comes the improved quality of work. Quality at the start of a project means less micro-management and faster turn over to QA and then to publication.” Added Mr. Sockett."By moving to a seafood-rich environment we'll be able to support our clients that process seafood, fish, and fishery products. This is a huge advantage as we've been growing and leaps and bounds ever since we published our online Seafood HACCP Principles and GMP Training course." Mentioned Stephen.“eHACCP.org has been, for the last 15 years, the leader in IHA accredited HACCP training and certification due to our excellent content, extremely intuitive interface, and best-in-class customer service”. Added Elizabeth Liddy, Project Manager at eHACCP.org. “We also ensure that the companies who do use our service get the number of people trained that they committed to. We’ll change one employee for another at no cost. We are proud of our commitment to customer service and we’ll go out of our way to make sure that clients are happy.”“Our courses are extremely user-friendly with excellent HACCP content. We cover multiple industries including Meat & Poultry, Produce, Seafood, Food processing, Pure Juice, etc. Courses start at $179 and we offer an additional 20% discount when a company enrolls 5 or more people.” Claimed Mr. Sockett.eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. eHACCP.org courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.‘The demand for workers properly trained in Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) fully accredited by the International HACCP Alliance is helping drive our growth in North America,” explained Mr. Sockett. “With our courses being offered in multiple languages, our large corporate clients can have the same consistent food safety training throughout their business operations. This is another driver of our growth and as our courses and training are helping individuals further their careers word has gotten around about our product offerings,” concluded Mr. Sockett. “We are very proud to have reached this milestone but truly see it as the foundation to build upon as we continue to help increase food safety and security while reducing spoilage and waste and while helping improve people’s careers with our training and courses.”For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.eHACCP.org eHACCP.org offers individual training and has corporate programs for clients with 5 or more people that need training and certification.About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for a lot less money.

