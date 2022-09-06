Ergo21 Expands Its Seat Cushions Category and Forays into The Office Chair Seat Cushions Segment
Ergo21 Expands Its Seat Cushions Category and Forays into The Office Chair Seat Cushions Segment4 PARK NEWPORT, NEWPORT BEACH, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading name in the industry, Ergo21 expands its original set cushion category with a special focus on office chair cushions that offer efficient lumbar support, especially for people with various back issues.
With the expansion, Ergo21 aims to capture the corporate sector with its ergonomically designed comfort office chair cushion for back pain.
Designed with the advanced LiquiCell technology, the Ergo21 is stepping towards delivering products with comfort and innovation.
Los Angeles, August 29, 2022 – Today, Ergo21, the leading name in the lumbar support cushions product line announced the expansion of its original seat cushions category as the enterprise ventures into the corporate sector by catering to the ever-growing demands for a soft, padded, and comfortable office chair cushion. The company is taking small steps towards their big goal of delivering efficient and effective solutions that offer relief from back pain.
The company’s entry into this new segment would directly impact the approach of corporations towards focusing on creating spaces that are employee-friendly. Opting for an ergonomically designed lumbar support pillow for office chairs would be the first step towards this revolution that has a direct impact on the productivity of the employees.
Talking about this big step, Mr Steve Gambhir, President and Product Designer, Ergo21 comfort seat cushion said, “A comfortable office chair cushion plays a great role in improving the productivity of the employee as it ensures cushioning on the lumbar area so that the person can sit for hours without feeling numbness and pain.” He further added, “At Ergo21, we are constantly evolving our product line to suit the ever-growing demands of working professionals who don't want to compromise on their work despite facing severe back pain. Our ergonomically designed office chair cushions feature the state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology that makes sitting pain-free!”
The company has a wide array of versatile products that focus on providing support even if you are sitting at home, in the office, or while traveling. The company’s office chair cushion is made of fine-quality micro stretchable fabric that evenly distributes the pressure and ensures comfortable seating. The Ergo21 best office chair cushion works efficiently for health issues, such as low back pain, fidgeting, coccydynia, sciatica, and compressed discs.
Throwing light on the innumerable benefits of using the best seat cushion for lower back pain, Mr Gambhir said, “Today’s cut-throat competition and sedentary lifestyle have had a drastic impact on people’s lives, especially working professionals who are always on their toes. Switching to a soft, padded office chair cushion could have a positive impact on their health.”
Talking about the different features of the Ergo21 office chair cushion, he said, “Our product development team at Ergo takes a different approach before launching a product. We delve deep into the various aspects of the user’s requirements and critically analyze the pros and cons. I can proudly say that the Ergo 21 seat cushions are multi-purpose, user-friendly, and have state-of-the art Liquicell technology that features hand-stitched water-filled membranes that let your body glide.”
The company’s expansion is a first step towards tapping the market potential of the huge corporate sector that is constantly evolving by presenting new opportunities and an employee-friendly environment, whether it is about policies or offering small practical solutions like lumbar support pillows for office chairs that benefit their employees in the long run.
The Ergo21 is evolving at a rapid pace and is engaged in a range of products. While the recent move towards the office chair cushions segment indicates the company’s intention to expand on a bigger scale, it is the avant-garde technology, practical features, and user-friendly design that can only take a product to places! Reiterating this, Mr Steve Gambhir added, “We are constantly evolving with our product development methodologies and focus more on the demands of common people, whether they are students, working professionals, patients, or sportspersons, as every category has different requirements.” Indicating their future plans, Mr Gambhir said, “In the near future, we might venture into the sports segment as we are working on developing the best lumbar support for cars and bicycles. Products related to pillow cases and shoe insoles are also in the pipeline.”
About LiquiCell Technology
The technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets your body glide by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period of time. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.
About Ergo21
Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions and more, the company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The company is planning to expand its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillow cases.
Nancy Passalacqua
5.0 out of 5 stars Size of the cushion is perfect.
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2022
Size: Regular - 17" x 15.5" x 2"Verified Purchase
I tried other cushions but they were too small and hit the mid thigh, but this one fits well in the car and extends to the edge of the seat.
