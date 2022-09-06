Submit Release
Upland game bird hunting is going to get a little more exciting starting Sept. 17

Upland game bird hunting is going to get a little more exciting starting Sept. 17. Seasons for chukar, gray partridge, quail and sage-grouse will give upland hunters even more variety this fall.

Here’s a summary of what’s coming up:

 

Chukar & Partridge

Chukar and gray partridge seasons run from Sept. 17 through Jan. 31. The daily bag limit is 8 chukar and 8 gray partridge, and the possession limit is 24 chukar and 24 gray partridge.

California Quail

Bobwhite and California quail seasons also run from Sept. 17 through Jan. 31. The daily bag limit is 10 total, and the possession limit is 30 total. Area 2 in eastern Idaho is closed. Hunters are reminded that there are no seasons for Gambel’s or mountain quail.

Hunters need only a valid hunting license to hunt quail, chukar, gray partridge and forest grouse.

Sage-grouse

Sage-grouse firearm season runs Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Hunters are reminded a sage-grouse tag is required and they need to make sure to validate the tag and place it on the sage-grouse immediately after harvest.

The sage-grouse seasons and rules brochure is available online on the sage-grouse webpage.

More info

For more details, hunters should consult the 2022-23 Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules brochure and the 2022 Sage-Grouse Seasons and Rules pamphlet, available at all Fish and Game license vendors or online.

