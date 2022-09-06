Associated General Contractors of Georgia Hosts Regional Construction Skills Challenges for High School Students
Students to compete in variety of categories as the industry continues its innovative efforts to develop the future workforce
Each of the Skills Challenge events gives opportunities for high school students to showcase their trade talents and apply them in real-life situations in a fun, competitive environment.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) has joined forces with contractors from across the state to host construction students for seven regional Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenges. In 2021, more than 1,900 students and observers representing 80 schools participated in the annual events held across the state–and 2022 promises to deliver even greater participation.
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
Competitions will be held in the following skill categories (depending on location): blueprint reading, cabinet making, carpentry, electrical, HVAC, masonry, plumbing, Team Build and welding. In addition, students with an interest in broadcast news will compete to serve as onsite news reporters and/or producers covering the latest headlines from the competition.
Each of the following competitions begins at 10 a.m.:
Marietta: Oct. 25 - Cobb County Civic Center
Gainesville: Oct. 26 - Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center
Macon: Oct. 27 - Macon State Farmers Market
Statesboro: Nov. 2 - Bulloch County Agricultural Complex
Moultrie: Nov. 8 - Sunbelt AG Expo
Rome: Nov. 10 - Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Augusta: Nov. 17 - Georgia Carolina State Fair
“Each of the Skills Challenge events gives opportunities for high school students to showcase their trade talents and apply them in real-life situations in a fun, competitive environment,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “Our goal is to teach these skills and make students aware of the many career opportunities that exist within the construction industry with the skills they already possess.”
AGC Georgia and its regional contractor partners will host the 2022 Skills Challenge series. Lead contractors include Ace Electric, Brasfield & Gorrie, Carroll Daniel Construction, Choate Construction, Duffey Southeast, Gold Mech, JCI Contractors, RW Allen Construction, Sheridan Construction and West Construction.
Volunteer judges are provided by local industry companies for each of the skills competitions. Additionally, the volunteers offer interactive, informative activities for students to learn specific construction trades and career paths.
The Skills Challenges also prepare students for regional SkillsUSA competitions in January. Winners of the regional events participate in the Georgia SkillsUSA competition in March at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about AGC Georgia and Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org.
