Cholera Vaccine Market Size to Surpass Around USD 207 Mn by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Cholera Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Valneva SE, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (PaxVax, Inc.), Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited), Eubiologics Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Crucell), and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The global cholera vaccine market generated $65 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $207 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025. The Dukoral segment accounted around half of the total market share in 2017. Cholera is an acute, profusely watery diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and spreads through contamination of water and food. In addition, it is closely associated with poor sanitation and lack of clean drinking water. The number of global cholera disease cases accounts for around 35 million every year. Currently, the frequency of cholera epidemics has increased mainly in low- and middle-income countries. Cholera control is the main priority in cholera-endemic areas, which in turn increase the demand for the cholera vaccines.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Cholera Vaccine Market have also been included in the study.

Cholera Vaccine Market Key Players: Valneva SE, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (PaxVax, Inc.), Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited), Eubiologics Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Crucell), and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Cholera Vaccine Market by Product: Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus, and others

Cholera Vaccine Market by End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Academic Laboratories, and Others

