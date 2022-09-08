Parker Avery-Led Panel at Groceryshop Focuses on Technology Partnerships
Retail industry expert Amanda Astrologo leads key panel discussion at grocery’s premier event
Having strong technology relationships is paramount to successfully deploying new capabilities that drive grocers’ strategies and deliver meaningful business results.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Amanda Astrologo, Partner at The Parker Avery Group, will be featured along with other grocery experts and professionals in the lineup of speakers at Groceryshop.
To be held in Las Vegas from September 19-22, Groceryshop is the premier trade event for the grocery industry. The event focuses on helping businesses navigate the rapid rise in ecommerce, the latest business models and technologies, and changing consumer behaviors.
Amanda will lead a discussion in session 3 of the Partnerships and Collaboration series: Executing Successful Technology Partnerships. She will be joined by Anna Farberov, GM at PepsiCo, Luke Anderson, Chief Information Officer for Cub, and Chris Adams, Vice President of Category & Pricing Services at Peapod Digital Labs. Amanda will kick off the session by outlining Parker Avery’s tailored approach to evaluating retail technology systems and vendors. The panel will take a deep dive into best practices for developing strong partnerships between grocers and technology vendors. The panel discussion will take place on Thursday, September 22, the final day of the Groceryshop 2022 event.
"I am looking forward to being back at Groceryshop and among some amazing grocery insiders and innovators,” said Amanda. “The focus of our panel discussion is critical, especially with so much changing so quickly in the industry over the past two years. Having strong technology relationships is paramount to successfully deploying new capabilities that drive grocers’ strategies and deliver meaningful business results.”
About The Parker Avery Group. The Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that helps clients transform through the infusion of deep industry experience with strategy development, business process design, change management, advanced analytics, and solution implementation. The company’s roster of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent retail and consumer brands. Learn more at https://parkeravery.com
About Groceryshop. Groceryshop brings together 4,000+ leaders across the ecosystem from established and startup CPG brands, supermarkets, c-stores, drug stores, general merchandise stores, discount stores, ecommerce players, warehouse clubs, grocerants, and non-traditional grocery retailers. Across four days, the agenda will feature informative talks on the changing grocery landscape from 200+ industry leaders as well as opportunities to connect and network with peers and potential partners. Learn more at https://groceryshop.com/
