Michael Brooks Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Verve Group
Ad-tech veteran to elevate operations for Exchange, supply-side business unitsCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve Group, an advertising technology ecosystem and a part of Media Games Invest, today announced that Michael Brooks has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. The announcement was made by Sameer Sondhi, co-CEO of Verve Group and CRO of Media Games Invest.
With more than 12 years of experience overseeing many facets of mobile advertising, Brooks will be responsible for charting the strategic direction for Verve Group’s supply-side technology platforms and its Business Intelligence and Corporate Reporting operations. With Brooks joining Verve Group in this capacity, Sondhi will focus on growing Verve Group’s demand-side, Marketing and strategic growth initiatives.
Throughout his career, Brooks has demonstrated measurable expertise working with mobile brands and technologies, elevating their operations and marketing efforts. Prior to joining Verve Group, Brooks served as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Marketing at WeatherBug, where he led commercial activities for award-winning direct sales, programmatic strategy, B2B marketing, and B2C marketing user acquisition teams. While there, he more than doubled the two-decade old business.
He has also served as Global Director of App Advertising at Oath, where he managed and commercialized Verizon, AOL, and Microsoft assets for the app install ecosystem; and at AOL, where he developed the mobile performance business of Advertising.com within the AOL Networks umbrella.
“Mike’s unbridled passion for growing business, growing technology and growing people will greatly complement what is an already ahead-of-the-curve set of technologies, assets and resources here at Verve Group,” said Sondhi. “Everyone throughout our global organization will benefit from his experiences. Working together, we are confident that Mike’s guidance will help elevate Verve Group into a top-tier advertising technology company.”
“Joining a team of professionals with such a strong track record is quite appealing, and the growth opportunities for Verve Group are endless,” said Brooks. “Verve Group is so far ahead of the next generation of ad-tech companies with how it champions the relationship between demand- and supply-side technologies. It has embraced the notion that the world needs to exist without identifiers, and it needs to find new and exciting ways for consumers to ensure their privacy is theirs. Verve Group is well-positioned for the future, and I look forward to partnering with everyone here to take the company to the next level.”
About Verve Group (www.verve.com)
Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers–no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 22 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group’s solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States’ top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world’s top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here