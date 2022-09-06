VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Encourages Floridians to Be Ready for Potential Hurricane Strikes During National Preparedness Month
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Encourages Floridians to Be Ready for Potential Hurricane Strikes During National Preparedness Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing National Preparedness Month by encouraging Floridians to be ready to face potential hurricane strikes. National Preparedness Month raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. As the second—and usually more active—half of hurricane season begins, Attorney General Moody is highlighting the 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide to aid Floridians in developing storm-safety plans.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We’ve been lucky that it’s been a relatively calm hurricane season—so far—but it wouldn’t be prudent to let your guard down. In recognition of National Preparedness Month, I am urging all Floridians to reevaluate their storm preparations and make needed adjustments to keep their families, pets and homes safe.”
The theme of this year’s National Preparedness month is: “A Lasting Legacy. The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.” Floridians should take stock of current hurricane-safety plans in order to protect loved ones and property. Attorney General Moody’s 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide contains information and tips for staying safe before, during and after a storm.
Preparedness tips provided by the guide include:
To access the complete 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here.
To access the guide in Spanish, click here.
After a storm strikes, recovery can be a grueling process that scammers may attempt to exploit. To help Floridians avoid falling victim to scams that may occur in the aftermath of a hurricane, Attorney General Moody released Scams at a Glance: After the Storm.
To download Scams at a Glance: After the Storm in English, click here.
To download Scams at a Glance: After the Storm in Spanish, click here.
Floridians can stay informed about serious storm events using the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website, FloridaDisaster.org. Floridians can monitor a storm’s progression and the latest weather alerts using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center by visiting NHC.NOAA.gov.
In the event of an incoming tropical storm or hurricane, Floridians should look for further guidance from local officials and emergency managers.